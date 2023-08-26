New Flash Movie Photos Reveal Best Look at Dark Flash Villain Costume

New set photos from Warner Bros.' The Flash movie revealed the best look yet at the movie's ultimate villain - a Dark Flash.

Even before The Flash began its theatrical run, Warner Bros. wasn't shy about sharing looks at the villain from Ezra Miller's solo movie, which turned out to be an alternate version of the Flash from the other universe Barry Allen went to.

Warner Bros.

This Dark Flash became quite the scary threat by the time The Flash came to an end, teasing just how dangerous the Multiverse could be as Barry had to face his own demons by literally looking into his own eyes.

The Flash Villain Shown in New Set Photos

Warner Bros.

Blaidon Props shared multiple images of the Dark Flash costume that Ezra Miller used to play The Flash movie's ultimate villain along with their role as the main Barry Allen.

Instagram

The account recalled this suit being thrown into the mix "towards the end of the shoot" as they worked with Barry's suit that was built from one of Michael Keaton's old Batman outfits from the Batcave:

"So this was thrown our teams way towards the end of the shoot, the idea of a burnt and messed up Barry in what is left of his batflash suit. This is the first time we’ve ever had a go at a 'creature' suit."

Instagram

The suit was made up of multiple different materials, including urethane and foam latex, which were then mixed in with "bits of kryptonian ship shards" coming out of him and painted to make it look burnt:

"The suit was a mix of urethane pieces, and foam latex which we outsourced. These were all expertly assembled and seamed by our team of modelmakers. I was then tasked to paint it up as a burnt, charred mess with bits of kryptonian ship shards coming out of him."

Instagram

Described as "a massive undertaking," the team had to push out four versions of this suit over the course of just a few days, which was particularly challenging since nobody on the team had worked with latex in that way before:

"The suit was a massive undertaking done in such a quick turnaround. Massive thanks to my partner in crime Jayne Gibson, we had to paint 4 of these over the course of a few days, neither of us having painted foam latex before."

Instagram

This particular suit featured a mix of airbrushing along with "prosaide-based paints," noting other materials that were used by the metal shards that flew off of the Kryptonian ship:

"The suit being a mix of airbrushing and prosaide-based paints. The metal shards were done in imperiflex and alumalsuter by Imperial Surface, with all the heat effects done in French enamel varnish."

Instagram

Will Dark Flash Be Seen Again?

Although The Flash seemed to reset the entire DCEU thanks to some major cameos at the end, the film is also confirmed to be one of the last in this version of the DCEU before James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming reboot.

This means that the Flash will likely be recast for the new universe at some point in the future, particularly with Ezra Miller's legal troubles potentially being a red flag for Warner Bros. wanting to work with the DC star again.

Considering all of the troubles that The Flash had both critically and financially in theaters, Gunn and Safran might hold off on rebooting the hero for some time until they work out how to integrate him into the new universe effectively.

And with the chances being high that Dark Flash will be brought back into the fold at some point, the only big question is when exactly the Scarlet Speedster will be put in the spotlight again.

The Flash is now streaming on Max.