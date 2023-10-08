Fire Country Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

The new CBS series Fire Country is closer to making its Season 2 release public.

Produced by Pirates of the Caribbean and Bad Boys icon Jerry Bruckheimer, Fire Country centers on a young convict hoping to reduce a prison sentence by volunteering to help with the Cal Fire department.

Based on the real-world experience of star Max Thieriot, the series brought plenty of drama and action in 2022’s Season 1, although it wasn’t received well by many fans and critics.

Only averaging a 50% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Fire Country was criticized for its poor writing and for not paying enough respect to the work real firefighters put forth every day.

Deadline shared that the writers' rooms for Fire Country Season 2 officially opened up in the first week of October 2023.

This came alongside similar announcements for Ghosts Season 3, Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, NCIS Season 21, Abbott Elementary Season 3, and Yellowjackets Season 3.

Speaking with Deadline, showrunner Tia Napolitano teased the energy she feels going into Season 2, noting that she and the team are “ready to come back even stronger and shock everybody” as soon as the series returns:

“I feel energized, and honestly, Season 2 is not a continuation of Season 1. It’s the next chapter, and I think, having had a rest from Season 1, we feel like we’re ready to come back even stronger and shock everybody from the second the episodes start to air when we’re finally out there.”

Napolitano also hinted fans will be surprised to see where all of Fire Country’s characters are once Season 2 gets underway:

“My goal is to, the first time we see each and every character, the audience will gasp and be shocked, everyone’s story will be very, very surprising from the moment you see them.”

When Will Fire Country Season 2 Release?

Even though the writers' room for Fire Country Season 2 is now in business with the WGA strike officially over, the SAG-AFTRA strike could still delay the show further should a resolution not be found soon.

This has heightened the chances Season 2 could be shorter than Season 1’s 22-episode slate, although nothing on that front can be confirmed until the actors are back on set filming.

Looking at scheduling, Season 1 was picked up in May 2022 (via Deadline) and eventually arrived on CBS in October 2022, marking a five-month gap between those two milestones.

Should Season 2 follow a similar path, assuming production gets underway by December 2023 or Early 2024, the new episodes would most likely begin airing in Spring 2024.

The biggest question now, on top of when Season 2 may debut, is what exactly will happen in the next set of episodes as Thieriot’s Bode Leone goes back to prison for a second time.

And looking at how Bode‘s relationship with Gabriela is now in jeopardy along with numerous other side plots left lingering at the end of Season 1, many are wondering just how this heated adventure will move forward.

Fire Country Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.