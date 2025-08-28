Fans got a new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which showed off an unused power from Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic that should not have been cut. Fans saw new powers and skillsets across The Fantastic Four's runtime, giving the team and their villains their first true time to shine under the MCU spotlight. However, some of the team's powers from the comics were not fully realized in Marvel Studios' first efforts with the hit heroes.

Marvel Studios shared a new piece of concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Following the release of the MCU's first Phase 6 movie, Marvel pulled back the curtain on the filmmaking process for this highly anticipated solo outing. This included a few pieces of intriguing concept art, some of which did not make it into the final cut.

Concept artist Rodney Fuentebella shared a piece of concept art showing The Thing, Sue Storm, and Reed Richards visiting a sick child at a hospital; Johnny Storm is also flying outside the window, on fire. In the art, Reed curls his hand into a fist and expands that fist to be even bigger than his head with his powers.

This use of Reed's incredible powers did not make it into the final cut of The Fantastic Four, leaving many underwhelmed with how Reed Richards' powers were used throughout the film. In fact, even Reed's usual stretchy powers seemed limited in their range, as Galactus seemed to pull Mr. Fantastic to his limits during the final battle.

Kicking off the MCU's Phase 6, The Fantastic Four: First Steps marked Marvel Studios' first big-screen efforts with Marvel's First Family.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanesa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach, the movie picks up four years into the group's operations, when they are tasked with stopping Galactus from devouring their planet. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Will Mr. Fantastic's Powers Expand in Future MCU Movies?

During press for The Fantastic Four, director Matt Shakman spoke on wanting Reed Richards' powers to fit within a set of rules, which meant wanting them to work within the physiology of what the human body could do. This was done to avoid having Reed look too cartoon-esque, but it put almost a firm limit on how far his body could stretch out in key moments.

Past iterations of Reed were able to stretch and contort their bodies into nearly any shape or length imaginable in the films from 2005, 2007, and 2015. Even John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seemed to be able to stretch to incredible lengths without too much effort, but that was never confirmed before Wanda Maximoff turned him into spaghetti.

Looking forward, the chances of Reed's powers growing in strength or stretchiness seem slim, even with the change in director from Matt Shakman to Joe and Anthony Russo. The only real question is how firm the rules on Reed's powers are and whether the Russos have ideas of exploring the possibilities of what he can do alongside so many other massive names from Marvel history.

While those questions will not be answered for well over a year, Reed will still be a vital character to follow as Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars bring the MCU to a new breaking point.