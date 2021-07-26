Doctor Strange 2: Pizza Parlor Scene Teased By New Listing

As is the case with most of Marvel's Phase 4 slate, the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently remains shrouded in mystery.

So far, the officially announced cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch's Strange, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez. Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston is rumored to return as Loki, and WandaVision's twin boys Billy and Tommy have been reported to appear.

Marvel Studios has yet to reveal why the Sorcerer Supreme will be hopping across the multiverse or who he and his crew of magic-users will be fighting in the process. However, rumors have suggested that the octopus-like supernatural demon Shuma-Gorath will serve as the primary antagonist.

While specific plot details are unlikely to become available until the first trailer drops towards the end of the year, a recent extra listing has teased a pizza parlor scene for the multiverse blockbuster.

DOCTOR STRANGE 2 PIZZA PARLOR SCENE TEASED

Marvel

As shared on Reddit by u/TheCloakOfLevitation, Italian extra Domenico Caccamo has updated his StarNow profile to note his role as “Pizza Parlor Boss” in Stellar Vortex, the working title for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Caccamo's role indicates that the multiversal sequel will include at least one scene involving a pizza parlor, but it's unclear which other characters may be involved.

The 62-year-old extra lists the role as part of his 2020 catalog of work, meaning the pizza-centric scene was likely recorded fairly early in the production which ran from November 2020 to April 2021. As almost every film shoots massively out of order, this shouldn't be taken as an indicator of where in the film the scene may place.

PIZZA TIME!

Sony Pictures

As Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum is based out of New York, many would assume that the sorcerer could simply stop to enjoy some Italian cuisine at a pizza parlor before the action gets started. Based on this information, some fans have already noticed the obvious connection to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

With Maguire's Spider-Man expected to join Tom Holland in No Way Home this December, some rumors have suggested the Marvel veteran will also return for next year's Doctor Strange sequel. If the classic Peter Parker was to show up, perhaps he will have gotten himself a new pizza delivery job.

Early in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man 2, Tobey Maguire's web-slinger is working for Joe's Pizza making deliveries around the city, a job he was quickly fired from. Spidey's iconic pizza delivery scene even spawned one of the trilogy's most memorable quotes.

Given Raimi will also helm Doctor Strange's multiversal adventure, the director could opt to reference his legendary trilogy with a callback to Maguire's “pizza time” line. Plenty of moviegoers are craving to see Sam Raimi reunite with Tobey Maguire for another Marvel venture, perhaps the reality-hopping epic could offer that opportunity.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.