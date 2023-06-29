Disney Announces Special Re-Release of 8 Beloved Movies In Theaters

Disney looks to fill its theatrical slate a little differently this year by bringing a massive slate of re-releases for classic, beloved movies from the Disney vault.

Although Disney as a whole still has plenty of material coming this year from the Marvel and Star Wars sides of things in theaters and on Disney+, there won't be many releases added to the company's slate of classic "Disney movies."

Outside of the recently released Elemental from Disney and Pixar along with November's Wish, starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, the biggest studio in animation history won't have as big of a presence as normal this time around.

Disney Re-Releases 8 Iconic Movies

As part of Disney's 100-year-anniversary celebration, via Fandango, Disney announced that eight classic movies will be re-released in theaters from early July to late October.

Each film will be in theaters for two full weeks in select theaters across the country.

1.) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), July 7-20

Disney

Johnny Depp's beloved Captain Jack Sparrow seeks revenge against Captain Hector Barbossa and his crew for mutiny, all while dealing with Aztec gold that cursed anyone who takes it with eternal life.

2.) Toy Story (1995), July 21-August 3

Disney

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen team up as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, two of young Andy Davis' toys, as they learn how to cooperate with one another and a band of other children's playthings in Pixar's very first full-length film.

3.) Frozen (2013), August 4-17

Disney

Cursed with ice powers, Princess-turned-Queen Elsa of Arendelle finds herself burdened with powerful abilities to expel ice in a story that brings memorable musical numbers like "Let It Go."

4.) Beauty and the Beast (1991), August 18-31

Disney

Winning a pair of Oscar awards, Beauty and the Beast became one of Disney's most popular films, showing Belle and the Beast's journey towards learning about one another in a world filled with magic.

5.) The Incredibles (2004), September 1-14

Disney

Bob Parr and his family have to learn how to operate in a world that's shunned superheroes after years of collateral damage, all while figuring out how to truly work together as a family in and out of their own home.

6.) Coco (2017), September 14-28

Disney

12-year-old Miguel Gonzalez is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he looks for his deceased great-great-grandfather and asks him to help reverse his family's ban on music.

7.) The Lion King (1994), September 29-October 12

Disney

Bringing one of the greatest soundtracks in movie history, The Lion King shows young Simba's journey toward being King of the Pride Lands as he learns about loss, love, and family in this award-winning epic.

8.) Moana (2016), October 13-26

Disney

Auli'i Cravalho's young Moana of Motunui goes off on a journey to find a way to save her home island, seeking out Dwayne Johnson's demi-god Maui as she boards her boat, sails across the sea, and restores the heart of Te Fiti.

What New Disney Movies Are Coming This Year?

Looking at this list of movies, Disney clearly wants to see some kind of bump at the movie theater with so many other major franchises taking the spotlight this year, including Barbie, Mission Impossible 7, Indiana Jones 5, and more.

The films listed above were released as recently as six years ago and as far back as the early 1990s, giving viewers a wide range of Disney history to dive into as the company plans out its new phase of projects in the 21st century.

And while Disney movies are made far different today than they were in eras of the past, the company hopes to give fans a new sense of optimism as animated films look to come back into the forefront.