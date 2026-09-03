Disney+ Debuts New Star Wars Timeline Order With 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

Disney+ confirmed where exactly The Mandalorian and Grogu fits into the timeline of Star Wars history following the film's theatrical run. Coming back to theaters for the first time in seven years, the galaxy far, far away expanded on the story told on Disney+'s The Mandalorian, led by veteran star Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. Set largely apart from the events of the Skywalker Saga, one question for fans is how it fits alongside everything already seen in the franchise over the last 49 years.

The Mandalorian and Grogu was added to Disney+ on September 2, 2026, 103 days after it first came to theaters on May 22, 2026. Upon its debut on the streamer, Disney placed it on the official Star Wars timeline after 2024's Skeleton Crew and directly before the animated Star Wars Resistance series from 2018.

Largely taking place alongside the early seasons of The Mandalorian in the timeline, Skeleton Crew focuses on a group of four children who get lost in the galaxy during the New Republic era after launching on a mysterious spaceship from their home planet of At Attin. Not knowing how to get themselves back, they get stranded at a distant spaceport and learn that their planet is a complete unknown in the galaxy. From there, they are rescued by Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood, and the kids eventually band together to outsmart pirate captains and uncover the mystery behind their ship and home planet.

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The next project, Star Wars Resistance, follows a young New Republic pilot named Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono, who is recruited to the Resistance by Poe Dameron (played in the Star Wars movies by Oscar Isaac) to spy on the First Order. This show takes place during Star Wars' sequel trilogy, beginning about six months before Episode VII — The Force Awakens and overlapping with the events of Episode VIII — The Last Jedi. Together, they station Kaz undercover on a massive aircraft refueling platform so he can gather intelligence on the First Order, which is using local space pirates to destabilize the platform and then come in as a "security force."

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What The Mandalorian and Grogu's Timeline Placement Means

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The Mandalorian and Grogu's placement on the timeline could mean a few things for the greater saga, considering the projects surrounding it.

Specifically, this could give Star Wars a chance to bring back Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood in future stories, having survived the events of Skeleton Crew. Given that his darker nature was confirmed over the show's run, he could be a prime candidate to face off against Mando and Grogu in another movie or Disney+ show, should the two human characters be brought back into action.

Mando could also discover the planet of At Attin in his journeys across the galaxy, especially if the Republic sends him on another mission to find the planet (similar to his mission with the Hutts in The Mandalorian and Grogu). This would mark another major crossover between different sects of the story, which The Mandalorian already accomplished by including characters like Luke Skywalker.

For now, the only new movie on Star Wars' schedule is Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter, and Ahsoka Season 2 is debuting on Disney+ on January 20, 2027. Whether the slate will expand is unknown, but should this kind of crossover happen, it would most likely be through a new streaming story.