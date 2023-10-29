Disney+ Is Stepping Away from Marvel Limited Series TV Shows (Report)

A massive change at Marvel Studios revealed that more multi-season shows are on their way to the MCU, which means fewer limited series projects.

To date, nearly all of Marvel’s MCU shows on Disney+ were conceived as limited series—yes, even the ones that seemed easy to continue, like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Despite that, none of those projects are confirmed to be continuing on the small screen yet.

Instead, their hypothetical existence is stuck in a perpetual limbo of being a key talking point amongst the fandom, despite Marvel Studios not seeming to listen to audiences’ desires. To date, there has only been one live-action MCU streaming series to get a second season - Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries almost counts, but while it serves as a continuation of WandaVision, it’s still considered a separate spinoff project.

Recently, news revealed that Daredevil: Born Again is getting a hard rework at Marvel Studios—despite already filming for several weeks. As shocking as it was for fans to hear, there was some even bigger news alongside that bombshell.

Less Limited-Series Format for Marvel Studios

The Hollywood Reporter shared a report noting that Marvel Studios and Disney+ are "stepping away" from the limited-series format for its MCU series.

According to the outlet, the studio is now planning to produce "multiseason serialized TV" shows with the intention of having them "run several seasons" in order to provide enough runway for long-term character and narrative development.

Is More Seasons a Good Thing for the MCU?

As sad as it is to hear that Daredevil is having troubles, the changes for more multi-season shows are nothing but good news for fans (except for whatever projects might have been canceled behind the scenes because of it).

Now, audiences can follow and grow with these characters in substantial ways, as the world has with Loki. This is so important to the MCU’s interconnectedness going forward, and seeing those characters crossover with other projects will become even more meaningful.

Out of everything Marvel Studios has done for Disney+, Moon Knight is the project that is brought up most often when the possibility of a Season 2 comes up. It makes sense, as fans want to properly meet Jake Lockley and explore more of the unconventional hero’s journey.

Continuing Hawkeye’s story would give Marvel the excuse to utilize Hailee Steinfeld’s hero more often, Ms. Marvel Season 2 would be the perfect follow-up for The Marvels, and She-Hulk can continue setting the character up to be the hero she’s so reluctant to become.

The only question now - how rare will it be for Marvel Studios to create entirely new shows after this change?

Marvel Studios’ MCU streaming projects can be found on Disney+.