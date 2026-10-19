4 Years Later, Disney+ Is Officially Bringing Back Marvel’s She-Hulk

Disney+ just confirmed the first new appearance of She-Hulk in 4 years. Arguably one of the greatest fumbles and biggest flops of the MCU's Disney+ era landed in 2022 with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a nine-episode legal comedy with a superhero spin that introduced Tatiana Maslany as the titular superhero lawyer. The big-budget live-action series was plagued by a Hulk-sized $225 million budget due to its entirely CGI main character. But the bigger problem was that the humor and storyline faced major backlash from fans, leading to the hero's disappearance from the MCU, despite prior promises that she would be a major player.

During the Marvel Television & Animation panel at New York Comic-Con 2026, X-Men '97 Season 3 unveiled its first trailer to attendees, confirming that Gambit and Rogue are set to get married when the Disney+ hit returns in 2027. A superhero wedding is bound to be filled with unexpected guests from the Marvel universe, one of which is Jennifer Walters, who is returning to Disney+ for the first time in 4 years since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for at least a cameo in X-Men '97.

She-Hulk never appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series or X-Men '97, but she did show up in Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, two other animated Marvel shows from the '90s that share the same continuity. She was originally voiced by Lisa Zane and later recast with Cree Summer in the connected TV universe.

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This Jennifer Walters was captured and injured when Doctor Doom went after her cousin, Bruce Banner, and, after receiving a blood transfusion from her Jade Giant relative, transformed into a gamma-infused lawyer. She-Hulk would go on to play a major role in The Incredible Hulk Season 2 and even join the Avengers, appearing in the series finale of Fantastic Four, aptly titled "Doomsday."

While She-Hulk appeared alongside the Avengers and Fantastic Four in the '90s "Doomsday," in which Doctor Doom stole the Power Cosmic from the Silver Surfer, the jury is still out on whether Tatiana Maslany will be back for this year's Avengers: Doomsday or December 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Does She-Hulk Have an MCU Future?

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Last year, Tatiana Maslany called for fans to "cancel" their Disney+ subscriptions after Jimmy Kimmel was briefly suspended from his late-night talk show, although that decision was later reversed. Since then, despite rumors that she refused to work for Disney again, the actress told Radio Times that she would return as She-Hulk if asked because "the character is outside of what I feel like the corporation is doing," although she claimed she hadn't heard anything.

Unfortunately, Maslany isn't part of the confirmed cast for Doomsday, meaning that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law remains her only MCU appearance for now. While one report claimed She-Hulk will have a "fairly significant" role in Avengers 5, there have been no updates to support that in the last year.

That is a major pivot from March 2025, when concept art for Doomsday and Secret Wars leaked online, featuring She-Hulk, Hulk, and Skaar on Battleworld. Perhaps Marvel Studios may be saving the Jade Giantess' return for Secret Wars, as she played a significant part in the 2015 storyline that inspired the upcoming flick.

Doctor Doom created Battleworld as a patchwork of the Multiverse's surviving remnants, each domain of which was ruled over by a Baron or Baroness, while the supervillain himself acts as absolute god-emperor. One of those domains, Arcadia, was a peaceful utopia led by Baroness She-Hulk, with the all-female superhero team A-Force acting as its primary protectors.

It seems highly unlikely that a controversial character like She-Hulk will be granted such a crucial role in the MCU adaptation, but at least one Hulk appears set for an important part in Secret Wars. The recent Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release confirmed that Doctor Doom has collected Bruce Banner for unclear reasons, perhaps choosing him to become a baron for Battleworld's domains.

Outside the next two Avengers movies, only time will tell whether Marvel Studios can find room for She-Hulk, but it would likely need to be on the big screen or animated due to the budgetary difficulties she brings. The character's inclusion in X-Men '97 proves that Marvel Studios hasn't forgotten Jennifer Walters; in fact, perhaps animation could even be the path to She-Hulk's MCU revival.