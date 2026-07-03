Disney Animation Studios Confirms Its 2nd Ever Movie Trilogy In Its 100 Year History

Disney Animation Studios reportedly has a new animated movie trilogy set in stone for the second time in 100 years. While Disney controls some of the biggest franchises in cinema, including the MCU and Star Wars, it may be best known for its history with animated movies, which date back nearly 90 years. However, with close to 70 movies comprising that legacy, sequels are rare.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that Walt Disney Animation Studios is developing Moana 3. Speaking at a press conference for the movie in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Johnson confirmed the movie is being worked on, with writers Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller coming back for the threequel after 2024's Moana 2:

"Yes, we have talked about 'Moana 3,' yes. But first, live-action 'Moana,' we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers … they will pen 'Moana 3.'"

This is the second time a Disney animated movie has become a trilogy; the first was the Frozen saga. After the first two Frozen movies grossed more than $2.75 billion at the global box office in 2013 and 2019, Disney confirmed in February 2023 that a third movie was in development. The threequel is confirmed for a theatrical release on November 24, 2027.

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In Disney's 103-year history, only seven animated movies have received sequels released in theaters, including Fantasia 2000 (1999) and Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018). In most cases, with movies like The Lion King, Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp, and Aladdin, Disney has released direct-to-video sequels that do not use the same quality of animation.

This also comes as Johnson prepares to return to the big screen with his live-action Moana movie, which will feature him alongside Catherine Laga'aia as the leading heroine. As of writing, it is still unknown whether the live-action remake will get its own sequel. However, multiple live-action adaptations of Disney animated films have received sequels, including the recent announcement of Lilo & Stitch 2.

Moana 3 will follow up on Disney's highly successful efforts on 2016's Moana and 2024's Moana 2, which combined to gross over $1.7 billion worldwide. While story details have not been confirmed, Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson are both expected to reprise their roles as Moana and Maui.

Other Disney Animation Features That Could Get a Trilogy

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Following Moana 3 and Frozen 3, the natural question is: which Disney animated franchises could move forward with third movies in theaters?

As of writing, the most likely candidate for a third movie is Zootopia, after Zootopia 2 became one of Disney's biggest successes upon its November 2025 release. The sequel became the highest-grossing Disney Animation movie ever with over $1.87 billion, placing it as the ninth-highest-grossing movie in film history.

Many also hope to see sequels to Disney's recent female-led movies, including 2020's Raya and the Last Dragon and 2021's Encanto. Disney producers Brad Simonsen and Yvett Merino discussed the possibility of Encanto 2 being made with The Direct in 2023, saying that they were "blown away" by the reaction to the first movie and want to see that world "expand across the company."