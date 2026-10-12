Deadpool 4's Josh Brolin Cable Return Rumors Addressed By Marvel Creator Rob Liefeld: 'There Was So Much More Meat On Those Bones' (Exclusive)

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld responded to the possibility of seeing Josh Brolin back as Cable in a future Marvel project. Josh Brolin's Cable remains one of the most memorable live-action adaptations of a Marvel character from the Fox X-Men era. Cable made his debut in Deadpool 2, where Brolin portrayed Nathan Summers as a battle-hardened warrior from a dystopian future who formed a reluctant partnership with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. Despite surviving the events of the sequel, Brolin did not return in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, a noticeable absence that disappointed many fans.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct at MultiCon 2026, Deadpool and Cable co-creator Rob Liefeld made his feelings clear about Josh Brolin's return as Cable, emphasizing that no one wants the character back in front of the audiences more than he does:

The Direct: "Rumor has it that Ryan Reynolds wants Cable in Deadpool 4. Have you heard any whispers about that? But then also, what would be your hopes? If he does show up in Deadpool 4, how would you see that playing out with where the MCU is? Rob Liefeld: "Well, I could call Josh Brolin right now and see if that's true, but unfortunately, we can't do that on camera. Look, nobody wants Cable back more in front of the the audience, the live audience, than me... Here's the great thing about Josh Brolin: he doesn't need comic book movies. The guy is the most sought after actor, whether it's Ridley Scott calling him up, Denis [Villeneuve] calling him up, [Zach] Cregger on 'Weapons.' He's in this upcoming 'Whalefall' that looks amazing. Josh can afford to never be in another movie again, because he is one of the most sought-after actors."

Liefeld remains uncertain whether Brolin will ultimately return as Cable, acknowledging that the actor is in such high demand he may no longer be interested in the role. Still, the Cable co-creator is hopeful that "he would return" while believing "there was so much more meat on those bones" left to explore with the character:

"So, I'm not sure... Maybe Cable is not something he's interested in anymore, but I would hope, given the opportunity, he would return. But he's such a great guy, and for me, the guy who brought Cable into the world, I loved his portrayal. I think there was so much more meat on those bones. Obviously, there's going to be more Deadpool... For Ryan [Reynolds], that's his Karate Kid. Ralph Macchio had Daniel-san, and Ryan has Deadpool... I saw Ralph Macchio as Karate Kid. It was my junior year in high school, 1984, and I'm pretty sure I saw him last summer as a Karate Kid. That's a long time. I think the joke about Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine 'til he's 90 is also Ryan. So, that's my opinion on that."

Cable nearly arrived in the MCU much sooner. In July 2022, official concept art for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed scrapped ideas that would have placed posters of Deadpool and Cable as Strange and America Chavez fell through different universes.

In January 2025, Liefeld said in a post on X that Marvel Studios blocked Cable's return in Deadpool & Wolverine, calling the decision an "all-time boner move."

Despite those missed opportunities, there is still hope that Cable will return in a future MCU project. A report from July 2026 claimed that Reynolds wants to reunite with the character of Cable in Deadpool 4 alongside other notable X-Men.

Why Cable's MCU Return Should Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

20th Century Studios

Josh Brolin's Cable is one of the most underutilized assets the MCU still has sitting on the shelf. Bringing Cable back soon serves as a smart storytelling choice, especially now that the MCU is slowly kicking into high gear by embracing the Mutant Saga.

Brolin's performance as Cable in Deadpool 2 captured the character's scarred intensity and dry humor while also showcasing a comic-accurate look adored by fans. Marvel Comics is packed with high-stakes X-Men stories involving Cable, including time-travel paradoxes, X-Force missions, complicated family dynamics with Jean Grey and Cyclops, and larger threats that mesh perfectly in a post-Multiverse Saga world.

X-Men '97 smartly placed Cable at the forefront, underscoring his central role in the X-Force narrative and the escalating clash with Apocalypse. The animated series offers an excellent template for how the character should be portrayed in future live-action projects.

That same template makes a strong case for bringing back Josh Brolin's version of the character sooner rather than later. The live-action Cable already proved he can deliver that mix of intensity and dry humor; pairing him with the broader mutant roster now taking shape would let Marvel capitalize on his established performance and the storytelling blueprint X-Men '97 refreshed for a new audience.