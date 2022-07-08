Doctor Strange 2 Photo Reveals Deadpool & Cable’s Deleted Cameos

Unused Doctor Strange Cameo for Deadpool & Cable
The Marvel Studios: Assembled episode for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness discussed some of the worlds that Doctor Strange and America Chavez fell through in their blast through the Multiverse.
One of the originally planned worlds highlighted Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, which included a giant billboard showing numerous fun posters of Wade Wilson.
The main poster comes from the marketing campaign for Deadpool 2, where the Merc with a Mouth recreates Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam" with Josh Brolin's Cable.
