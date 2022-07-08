Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Doctor Strange 2 Photo Reveals Deadpool & Cable’s Deleted Cameos

Doctor Strange, Deadpool
By Richard Nebens

Unused Doctor Strange Cameo for Deadpool & Cable

The Marvel Studios: Assembled episode for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness discussed some of the worlds that Doctor Strange and America Chavez fell through in their blast through the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange 2 universes
Marvel Studios

One of the originally planned worlds highlighted Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, which included a giant billboard showing numerous fun posters of Wade Wilson.

Deadpool universe, Doctor Strange 2
Marvel Studios

The main poster comes from the marketing campaign for Deadpool 2, where the Merc with a Mouth recreates Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam" with Josh Brolin's Cable.

Deadpool, Cable
Marvel Studios

Developing...

