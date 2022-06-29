Watch: Deadpool Joins Doctor Strange 2's Illuminati In Impressive Fan Edit

The last time Ryan Reynolds was seen in costume as his iconic character of Deadpool was in 2018 for his solo sequel featuring Josh Brolin's Cable. That, of course, does not include the fun little video gag the actor did with Taika Waititi's Korg during the promo tour for Free Guy. Fans are dying to see the Merc with the Mouth once again, and ever since Disney's acquisition of Fox Studios, his return remains a mystery.

At the very least, both Disney and Marvel have confirmed that an MCU-set Deadpool 3 is happening, with director Shawn Levy on board. Not only that, but according to the film's writers, "Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool," and the studio has been "very supportive" of the franchise's R-Rated requirement.

Waiting for the third movie in Wade Wilson's story has been difficult, and many fans have been hoping to see him earlier. In fact, before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came out, the character was rumored to be one of the project's various cameos. The film's writer, Michael Waldron, even confirmed that "[they] talked about [including Deadpool]." Clearly, this never ended up happening.

Thanks to a talented fan, audiences can now see what it would have been like to see Deadpool back in action alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's hero, on the Illuminati of Earth-838, no less.

Deadpool Joins the Big Boys

Marvel

Thanks to Youtuber Mightyraccoon!, fans can now witness Ryan Reynold's favorite reality, one that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness never showed audiences. The channel has created a truly impressive edit of the recent movie's introduction of the Illuminati. This time, in addition to the group that fans saw in theaters, Wade Wilson himself joins the party.

The one-minute clip shows Deadpool introducing himself and proceeding to kill Wanda before she annihilates Reed Richards and the rest of his teammates. It can be seen in its entirety below.

All Strange Needed Was Deadpool

The amount of effort and detail that went into those 60 seconds is nothing short of incredible. With how great it turned out, and the laughs it has brought to many fans, one can only hope it gets the attention of Ryan Reynolds himself.

Let's face it though: in reality, Wade would have been dead quicker than Reed was spaghettified. Of course, it's all in good fun,, so accuracy only means so much.

So, when will fans actually see Deadpool 3 become a reality? The writers have been very active recently, even confirming how the story is set to be a fish-out-of-water type adventure—which makes sense, given Wade Wilson's new Multiverse and all. Sadly, their interviews are about all audiences have; announcements for the project have been rather spontaneous, with no obvious pattern.

It's safe to say the long-awaited threequel will hit theaters sometime in either 2023 or 2024. It's hard to imagine him getting a later debut. With that said, the mutants are also still waiting for their invitation to the MCU party as well; one day they'll all get in.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, and Deadpool 3 is likely to hit theaters in 2023 or 2024.