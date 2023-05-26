Deadpool 3: First Behind-the-Scenes Photo Teases Makeup Work

Fans were given their first behind-the-scenes glimpse at Deadpool 3 when a photo was shared of the makeup used for Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson.

The third installment of the Deadpool franchise is set to arrive on November 8, 2024, with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman joining him as Wolverine.

Stefan Kapcic, the actor that portrays Colossus in the trilogy, recently confirmed that filming for the super-powered blockbuster is officially underway in an Instagram post.

Deadpool 3's First Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Academy Award-winning makeup artist Bill Corso recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo via Instagram of some of the makeup work he is doing for Deadpool 3.

The photo, which was originally posted on April 22, features Corso standing in front of three sculptures of Wade Wilson's scarred face.

One of the three busts seems to be completed and even sporting Ryan Reynolds' skin color, while Corso looks to be still in the process of working on the other two.

Corso is credited as a makeup designer on 2016's Deadpool and a makeup supervisor on 2018's Deadpool 2.

What Can Fans Expect From Deadpool 3?

Even though the release date for Deadpool 3 is still fairly far off, some details have surfaced regarding what fans can expect from the upcoming installment.

First and foremost, Hugh Jackman will play a prominent role in the film. His character, Wolverine, will be seen on-screen alongside Wade Wilson for the first time since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine (aside from the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2).

It was also previously confirmed that the threequel will be taking place in the MCU. This opens up the possibilities for Wilson and Logan to interact with some of the fan-favorite characters from the most successful movie franchise of all time.

When the first two Deadpool films were released, they each made history by becoming the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time.

In turn, Deadpool 3 is already set to make history as well since it was confirmed to be the first movie in the MCU with an R rating.

Now that filming is underway, fans can expect to learn more about the upcoming film from now until production wraps.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.