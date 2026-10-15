DC Studios' Clayface Movie Gets Historic Rating

Clayface's U.S. R-rating has been clear for some time, but it's its U.K. age rating that is a game-changer for the blue comic book brand. While Marvel Studios took over 15 years before expanding the MCU into the adult R-rated realm, DC Studios has taken that leap from day one with the DCU. That happened on the TV front already with Creature Commandos and Peacemaker, but will finally expand onto the big screen with Clayface on Friday, October 23, following the PG-13 ventures of Superman and Supergirl. The Batman villain spin-off will be DC's first body-horror movie and will be R-rated in the U.S.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) officially announced an adults-only 18 age rating for Clayface in the U.K. The DCU flick makes history as the first main continuity live-action DC movie to be rated 18+ for "strong bloody violence [and] injury detail." Typically, an 18 rating in the U.K. corresponds to the upper end of the U.S. R rating, which makes sense for a body-horror blockbuster.

Looking back at previous R-rated DC movies, like Constantine, V for Vendetta, Joker, The Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Joker: Folie à Deux, they have all received a 15 rating in the U.K.

The only DC movie to earn an adults-only rating across the pond before now was Zack Snyder's Watchmen for its strong violence, language, and sexual activity, although that is an Elseworlds story outwith the blue brand's main continuity.

On the Marvel front, the Deadpool trilogy all landed with a 15 rating, as did Logan, but some older movies have been dubbed 18+ by the BBFC, such as Blade, Punisher: War Zone, and 2004's The Punisher.

That said, DC Studios has already delivered two projects that received an 18 rating from the BBFC: Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2. In the case of Peacemaker, that rating was exclusively due to the season premiere, seemingly due to the drug-fueled, nudity-filled orgy scene that kicked off Episode 1:

Creature Commandos - 18 (TV-MA)

- 18 (TV-MA) Superman - 12 (PG-13)

- 12 (PG-13) Peacemaker Season 2 - 18 (TV-MA)

Season 2 - 18 (TV-MA) Supergirl - 12 (PG-13)

- 12 (PG-13) Lanterns - 15 (TV-MA)

- 15 (TV-MA) Clayface - 18 (R)

Here's Why Clayface Is the DCU's Most Adult Movie Ever

DC Studios

Clayface isn't just a DC movie that happens to contain some gruesome moments; it is a full-on body-horror movie from Mike Flanagan and James Watkins, two filmmakers renowned for the nightmare-inducing genre. The 18 age rating is the most convincing sign yet that DC Studios is truly embracing the horror of it all.

The studio has already revealed horrifying looks at Clayface's transformation, but that won't be fully unveiled until the movie arrives in a matter of days. Thus far, DC Studios has only shared a few minutes of Clayface's 1 hour, 48 minutes runtime, so there's no doubt that the biggest horrors are still to come.

The movie is clearly leaning heavily into the gore of Matt Hagen's tragedy, with plenty of blood and gruesome moments that will make moviegoers wince. That news may help Clayface appeal to horror-heads who usually wouldn't turn up for a comic book movie, but may turn off some of the DCU's usual audience.

If Clayface proves successful for DC Studios, it wouldn't be surprising if more villains eventually got the Matt Hagen treatment, leaning into the brutality and adult nature of their stories. However, if Clayface flops, even with its low $40 million budget, DC Studios is bound to prioritize PG-13 projects for the big screen, keeping more adult stories for streaming under the TV-MA rating.