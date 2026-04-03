DC Officially Unveils New Batgirl Logo Amid James Gunn's DCU Reboot

DC has quietly revealed a new symbol for Batgirl as James Gunn's DCU reboot continues to find its footing. Barbara Gordon's iconic alter ego has long held a special place in the hearts of comic fans, though the character's recent pop culture footprint has been largely defined by the infamous 2022 film that was shelved and never released. Now, a brand-new Batgirl logo has been officially revealed ahead of the character's return later this year.

A new social media video for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight put the spotlight on the Batgirl/Barbara Gordon minifigure set to be playable in the game when it launches on May 22.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement over the game's celebration of Batman's entire cinematic and comic book history, including a massive map and over 100 unlockable suits. That enthusiasm is only growing, with footage showing what appears to be a reimagined "Arkham-style" combat system and deep detective mechanics that promise a fresh take on the LEGO formula.

But it was a small detail tucked into the top right corner at the very start of the video posted to X that quickly caught the attention of sharp-eyed fans: a brand-new Batgirl symbol.

Warner Bros. Games

And it didn't take long for people to notice that this logo is notably different from the one featured on her default costume in-game.

Warner Bros. Games

The new logo carries significantly more lines, six in total, three on each side, one of which is diagonally angled off the wings, giving it a far more intricate look compared to the more traditional Batgirl and Batman-style symbol seen on her in-game suit.

Warner Bros. Games

Looking even closer at the two logos side by side, the new one also appears thicker and more rounded, while the suit logo reads as thinner with sharper, more defined points and edges (ears and wings).

Warner Bros. Games

Of course, this isn't Batgirl's first appearance in a LEGO game; she's shown up across multiple titles over the years, each bringing its own take on her suits and symbols.

Even so, this new logo genuinely stands out from the pack, and it will be fascinating to see whether it ultimately makes its way onto one of her suit variants within the game itself.

DC

When stacked up against other iterations of the character, the comics, the Arkham games, or even the canceled 2022 film, this new logo feels like a tech-forward evolution of the same core ideas.

In some ways, it looks most similar to the Batgirl logo from Batman: The Animated Series, carrying that same thick, rounded quality that made that classic design so visually memorable.

DC

Batgirl won't be patrolling Gotham alone, as she'll be joined by a strong lineup of Bat-Family members (and their iconic logos) in Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Batman himself leads the charge as the star of the game, bringing his iconic arsenal of Batarangs, explosive gel, the Batmobile, and a massive collection of Batsuits to the table. Nightwing brings his electrified escrima sticks to the fight, but Robin is confirmed as his own playable character, pointing to Dick Grayson or others, like Jason Todd or Tim Drake, being part of the story.

Legacy of the Dark Knight is also confirmed to be drawing from Tim Burton's Batman, Christopher Nolan's entire Dark Knight trilogy, and Matt Reeves' The Batman.

With James Gunn now running DC Studios, which will be producing The Batman Past 2 (in a separate universe), he had his fingerprints on this new LEGO game as well.

James Gunn's LEGO Batman Connection

The DC Studios co-CEO reportedly came on board midway through the game's development, with TT Games having been working on this game for years.

Gunn was featured in a Batman Day behind-the-scenes featurette alongside DC President Jim Lee, where he called the game "an absolute celebration of everything Batman."

He went even further by suggesting it could be the most comprehensive Batman experience ever made, stating that players will be able to experience the character "maybe as fully as they ever have," a bold claim for a LEGO title.

Gunn's backing of the game is being read as part of a broader, more unified multimedia strategy for DC. Among his responsibilities at DC Studios is the power to make certain video games part of the official DCU canon, though no such titles have been announced yet.

Perhaps most exciting for Batgirl fans, Gunn theoretically holds the key to bringing Barbara Gordon into the rebooted DCU whenever he sees fit.

That said, with the DCU still in its earliest stages, the priority should be establishing a new Batman first, but when that foundation is set, Batgirl's place in this universe could be exciting, no matter what symbol she dons.