Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Will Reportedly Bring Back One Forgotten Netflix Villain

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is rumored to bring back a major group of villains first introduced in Netflix's Daredevil series, and they also have ties to Punisher. Daredevil: Born Again's sophomore run on Disney+ featured a plethora of villains, including Mayor Wilson Fisk, Buck Cashman, Heather Glenn (who may or may not be turning into her version of Muse), and the enigmatic Mr. Charles. While it remains to be seen how Season 2 of the Marvel Television series will end, the already-confirmed third season is expected to raise the stakes by introducing new and returning threats, especially after the confirmed returns of the remaining Defenders: Iron Fist and Luke Cage.

ComicBookMovie shared that the Irish Mafia, forgotten villains from Netflix's Daredevil Season 2, are expected to appear as villains in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

The Irish Mafia (otherwise known as Kitchen Irish) was a criminal organization that initially wanted control of territory, drugs, guns, and other rackets in New York after Wilson Fisk's downfall at the end of Daredevil Season 1.

Daredevil Season 2, Episode 1 saw Punisher killing most of the members of the Irish Mafia at the Burren Club. Following the massacre, the lone survivor from the attack, Elliot "Grotto" Grote, sought legal help from Foggy Nelson and Matt Murdock.

Grotto tried to enter witness protection by flipping on his former associates, but he is repeatedly targeted. Unfortunately, he was also killed by Punisher.

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Season 2, Episode 4 saw the arrival of Finn Cooley (Tony Curran), a high-ranking member of the Irish mob and Grotto's father, who spearheaded the hunt for the Punisher to exact revenge.

Punisher eventually escaped custody and killed Cooley and the remaining gang members before being stopped by Daredevil to prevent further deaths.

Some of the gang members that Punisher killed include Nesbitt and Mickey O'Hare, who almost made it out alive before being tracked down by the Punisher at JFK International Airport.

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The Kitchen Irish also play a central role in Frank Castle's backstory.

Years earlier, Castle's family was killed in a botched multi-gang drug deal and shootout in Central Park involving the Kitchen Irish, the Cartel, and Dogs of Hell, which explains his quest for revenge against these gangs and his embrace of his war on crime.

Given that most of the mafia's members are gone and brutally killed by Punisher, some new faces are expected to take center stage in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

How the Irish Mafia Fits in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3’s Story (Theory)

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The Irish Mafia's rumored return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 means that there is another power vacuum in New York, hinting that Mayor Fisk's reign of terror will soon be resolved at the end of Season 2. This situation creates an opening for smaller gangs to rise, leading to the Irish Mafia's devastating takeover of New York's criminal underbelly.

Given that Finn Cooley has been dead for a while, new Irish mob figures, possibly with ties to the old network, could have reorganized in the previous years, leading to a stronger organization that can challenge protectors like the Defenders.

While Kingpin's control in New York is likely weakened, Vincent D'Onofrio's MCU villain is still expected to return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, alongside Bullseye and Buck Cashman. This means that another power grab will happen in the criminal world, leading to an all-out war involving the Irish Mafia and other smaller gangs.

All in all, the Irish Mafia's inclusion in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 reinforced that the cycle of violence never ends in Hell's Kitchen.