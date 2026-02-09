Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Photos Unveil Major Redesigns for 2 Main Characters

Fans will get to see new versions of two fan-favorite characters when Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is released, as it was already confirmed that two of the main characters will receive major redesigns. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was a massive success in terms of fan reception, and just one year after the first installment was released, MCU fans are being treated to Season 2. The upcoming batch of episodes will bring back a lot of the major characters from Season 1, but viewers need to be prepared that more than one of those characters is going to look a bit different.

Marvel Studios officially confirmed that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page will receive major redesigns for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Both characters appeared extensively throughout Season 1, and the events of that installment are largely what have led to Daredevil and Karen appearing different from how they ever have before.

Marvel Television

Most notably, Daredevil will not be seen as the protector of Hell's Kitchen in a fully red suit anymore. Instead, he will be sporting a suit that is mostly black with some red accents. To top it off, a double-D emblem will be plastered across the character's chest.

Marvel Television

Different looks at Daredevil's redesign have been revealed through official trailers, press photos, and set photos. One of those revealed images really highlighted the red accents that will be present on the suit, some of which will be on his shoulder and face mask.

Marvel Television

The first official photo that was released of Daredevil's new suit was taken with red lighting around, so fans couldn't really get a good look at how black it truly was. The red lighting essentially made it look the same as the Season 1 suit since the style of the new suit looks nearly identical to the Season 1 getup. However, it is still technically black in that photo, even though it is hard to see.

Marvel Television

Just as that photo made the suit look a bit redder, one of the shots from the trailer of Daredevil in action did a phenomenal job of showing its blackness, while also teasing that the color of the suit could represent Matt's mental state and more aggressive approach in Season 2.

Marvel Television

Another shot of the character, which was a close-up of his face, explicitly focused on how black his mask is, and especially how the black mask with the all-black eyes makes him look like a pure demon.

Marvel Television

As mentioned, Daredevil's suit will have a few red accents and twin Ds on his chest. One look fans received of the new suit was in a bit better lighting, so those red pieces of the suit were more visible. It is also worth noting that the Ds appear bright red, adding a lot of contrast to the suit as a whole.

Marvel Television

In certain lighting, the Season 2 suit does not look that much different from the Season 1 suit. However, when compared side-by-side, the color difference is much more obvious, as are the Ds across Matt's chest.

Like Matt Murdock, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page will also receive a major redesign in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. A few good looks at her character have been revealed in official images and the upcoming season's teaser trailer, giving fans the opportunity to see how she has changed.

Marvel Television

One of the best looks at the new version of Karen came in an image where she and Matt were sitting together. In that particular image, Karen appeared to be wearing a dark scarlet wig with bangs, thick black eyeliner, and a black leather jacket.

Karen also appeared all throughout the Season 2 trailer, giving fans more opportunities to see her new look.

Marvel Television

For example, one shot showcased Karen in private, and she looked more like the version of Karen fans are used to. Without the wig and the leather jacket, she is back to her more natural hair.

Marvel Television

Another shot of her from the trailer featured her without the wig again, but donning the leather jacket that she had on in the special look.

Marvel Television

Similar to Matt's case, the difference in Karen's appearance from Season 1 to Season 2 can best be seen in a side-by-side comparison. When she is wearing the wig, she almost looks like a completely different person.

Why Do Matt and Karen Look Different in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

It is no secret that Matt Murdock and Karen Page look much different in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. However, their change in appearance isn't just a style choice, but rather a necessity and a hint at how their characters will change in the upcoming installment.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 ended with Matt Murdock essentially being on the run from Kingpin. After Kingpin (aka Wilson Fisk) was elected mayor and promised to crack down on vigilantism, Matt knew that he needed to protect himself.

If Matt and Karen are anywhere in public, they need to be disguised. Fisk knows Daredevil's true identity, so Matt and anyone close to him (like Karen) are not safe.

However, specifically in Matt's case, the black suit could indicate that fans will see a darker side of Daredevil in the upcoming season. Matt has already been pushed to the limit, but it would not be a surprise if Season 2 shows him taking a few steps past that limit.