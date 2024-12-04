Dalgliesh Season 3 is headlined by mainstays Bertie Carvel and Alistair Brammer and incredible newcomers Sara Powell and Parth Thakerar.

The British crime series on Channel 5 continues to adapt more stories in the mystery novels by P.D. James. Season 3's first episode, "Death in Holy Orders," revolves around the titular detective traveling to a remote seminary to investigate a shocking death.

Dalgliesh Season 3 premiered on Channel 5 on December 5.

Dalgliesh Season 3 Cast Guide: Who's Who in the Crime Series?

Bertie Carvel - Adam Dalgliesh

Bertie Carvel

Bertie Carvel leads the cast of Dalgliesh Season 3 as Adam Dalgliesh, the lead detective adept at solving mysterious murder cases using unorthodox methods.

Speaking with Radio Times, Carvel shared that he used his character in the British series to help process the death of his mother, noting that he "definitely derived something therapeutic from accessing that:"

"Just before we shot 'Dalgliesh,' my mother died and I definitely derived something therapeutic from accessing that. I’ve often thought whether or not that was a selfish thing to do. Did it serve the thing or was it using 'It' for my own ends? If you’re making a story about somebody in pain and you’re processing your pain as part of that, and if it can be helpful for the audience to witness that authentic pain and recognize it, and their own, then it’s not self-indulgent, it’s therapeutic."

In Season 3, Episode 1, Adam Dalgliesh is tasked to investigate the death of an Archdeacon at St. Anselm’s Seminary.

Carvel previously appeared as Tony Blair in The Crown, Simon Foster in Doctor Foster, and Jonathan Strange in Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell.

Alistair Brammer - Daniel Tarrant

Alistair Brammer

Portraying Adam Dalgliesh's sidekick/partner is Detective Sergeant Daniel Tarrant (played by Alistair Brammer).

In Season 3, Episode 1, Daniel reveals that he has been accepted into a Senior Command Program. Before venturing into this new endeavor, he must help Adam investigate the Archdeacon's death inside the seminary.

Brammer has credits in Valhalla Project, House of the Dragon, and The Watchers.

Carlyss Peer - Kate Miskin

Carlyss Peer

Carlyss Peer returns as Detective Sergeant Kate Miskin in Dalgliesh Season 3.

Miskin is Adam's partner in the first two seasons but is mysteriously absent in the first episode.

Peer's notable credits include The Great Escaper, Beyond Paradise, and Sense & Sensibility.

Phoebe Nicholls - Agatha Betterton

Phoebe Nicholls

Phoebe Nicholls stars as Agatha Betterton, the sister of Father John Betteron, the head priest of St. Anselm's Seminary.

Nicholls has over 70 credits, with roles in The Missionary, Eric, and Anatomy of a Scandal.

Anton Lesser - John Betterton

Anton Lesser

Anton Lesser guest stars in Dalgliesh Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 as Father John Betterton of St. Anselm's Seminary.

Father Betterton is concerned about the Archdeacon's visit to the seminary because he knows that his arrival will involve selling the land and modernizing where it was built.

Lesser can be seen in Game of Thrones, Disobedience, and Miss Potter.

Claire Goose - Dr. Emma Lavenham

Claire Goose

Claire Goose appears as Dr. Emma Lavenham in Dalgliesh Season 3.

As the one working from a London auction house, she is tasked with appraising the Seminary's treasure, which is later revealed to be an altar tied to a Dutch Old Master worth ~£2 million.

Goose's most recognizable role is playing Tina Seabrook in Casualty. The actress also appeared in Waking the Dead, The Coroner, and Holby City.

Richard Lintern - Father Sebastian

Richard Lintern

Richard Lintern plays Father Sebastian, the warden of St. Anselm's Seminary, with a longstanding rivalry with the Archdeacon.

Lintern is known for his roles in The Bank Job, Syriana, and Cassandra's Dream.

Lloyd Owen - George Gregory

Lloyd Owen

Lloyd Owen plays Agatha's chess buddy and lay teacher, George Gregory.

When Adam Dalgliesh interrogated George, George swore that he never saw inappropriate behavior at the seminary, noting that Father Betterton was not having an affair with any of the students.

Owen recently appeared as part of the cast of The Rings of Power Season 2. The actor also starred in Apollo 18, Miss Potter, and The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

Charlie Cain - Raphael Arbuthnot

Charlie Cain

Charlie Cain brings Raphael Arbuthnot to life in Dalgliesh Season 3.

Raphael is one of the wards in the seminary who is later revealed to be an illegitimate heir, meaning that he cannot inherit any money once the piece of land is sold. It turns out that his real father is George Gregory.

Cain's other major role is playing Louis in Fool Me Once.

Andrew Havill - Matthew Crampton

Andrew Havill

Andrew Havill stars as Matthew Crampton, the Archdeacon who visits the seminary intending to sell it for modernization. He is later found dead, kickstarting Adam's investigation.

Havill was part of the cast of Netflix's Einstein and the Bomb movie. Fans may also recognize Havill for his roles in Downtown Abbey, The King, and Cloud Atlas.

Michael Jenn - Fr. Peregrine

Michael Jenn

Michael Jenn's Father Peregrine is one of the other wardens at St. Anselm's Seminary.

Jenn is best known for his roles in Andor, World War Z, and Christopher Robin.

Phoebe Sparrow - Karen

Phoebe Sparrow

Karen (played by Phoebe Sparrow) is one of the tenants in the seminary who tells Adam that the Archdeacon's murder may be due to a botched robbery.

Sparrow has credits in Downtown Abbey, Inside No. 9, and Buffering.

Adam James - Alex Mayer

Adam James

Adam James plays Alex Mayer in Dalgliesh Season 3.

James' past major credits include Doctor Foster, I May Destroy You, and Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office.

Sara Powell

Sara Powell

Joining the cast of Dalgliesh Season 3 is Sara Powell.

Powell's most recognizable roles include playing Racher Barker in Holby Blue, Esther Linden in Silent Witness, and Miss Swartz in Vanity Fair.

Parth Thakerar

Parth Thakerar

One of the newcomers of Dalgliesh Season 3 is Parth Thakerar.

Thakerar has credits in Gangs of London, Brassic, and Vigil.

Lisa Palfrey

Lisa Palfrey

Lisa Palfrey appears as one of the cast members in Dalgliesh Season 3.

Palfrey's notable credits include Cobra, Men Up, and Sex Education.

Robert Lonsdale

Robert Lonsdale

Robert Lonsdale is part of the cast of Dalgliesh Season 3.

Lonsdale is known for his roles in Chewing Gum, The Interceptor, and From Here to Eternity: The Musical.

The next episode of Dalgliesh Season 3 will premiere on Channel 5 on Thursday, December 12 at 9 p.m. BT.