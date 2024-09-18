Ridley Season 2 brings back its core cast of actors led by Adrian Dunbar and Bronagh Waugh.

PBS' crime and mystery series revolves around the unique dynamic between a charismatic police consultant, Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar), and his former protégée Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh) as they spearhead new investigations in Season 2, ranging from an illegal rave to a heist-turned-murder case.

Ridley Season 2 premiered on PBS on September 15.

Every Main Cast Member of Ridley Season 2

Adrian Dunbar - Alex Ridley

Adrian Dunbar

Adrian Dunbar is back as Alex Ridley in Ridley Season 2.

As a former lead investigator among his ranks, Ridley leaves his tragic past of losing his wife and daughter to start fresh as a police consultant working alongside his former protégée and new partner, Detective Carol Forman.

He is known for utilizing unconventional solutions to investigations, which are useful when dealing with complex crimes.

In Season 2, Ridley continues his job as a consultant while helping himself outside work by starting therapy sessions with a psychologist.

Dunbar is known for his roles in The Crying Game, Line of Duty, and Hear My Song.

Suzanne Packer - Dr. Samantha Larsson

Suzanne Packer

Suzanne Packer appears in Ridley Season 2 as Dr. Samantha Larsson, Alex's therapist who helps him cope with the loss of his wife and daughter.

Season 2, Episode 1 sees Dr. Larsson asking Alex if he can still see the ghost of his loved ones while reminding him, "Some people never lose hope of seeing them again."

Packer's most recognizable role is playing Tess Bateman in over 450 episodes of Casualty. The actress also starred in Holby City, Brothers and Sisters, and The Bay.

Ruaridh Mollica - Ryan Stanford

Ruaridh Mollica

Ruaridh Mollica portrays Ryan Stanford, one of the suspects behind the jewelry heist in Season 2, Episode 1, who is immediately arrested by the police.

He is later killed in a hit-and-run after posing bail, leading to another full-blown investigation by Ridley and Farman.

Mollica's notable credits include The Jetty, Sexy Beast, and Sebastian.

Bronagh Waugh - DI Carol Farman

Bronagh Waugh

Bronagh Waugh reprises her role as Detective Inspector Carol Farman in Ridley Season 2.

She is a by-the-book police officer and an established leader who welcomes back veteran Alex Ridley into the fold.

As she continues juggling her personal and professional lives (especially with a baby on the way), Carol has to deal with another batch of complex cases in Season 2, such as a jewelry heist, an illegal rave, and a dangerous drug dealer.

Waugh has credits in The Fall, Unforgotten, and Steel Country.

George Bukhari - DC Darren Lakhan

George Bukhari

Detective Constable Darren Lakhan is known as a cool and collected police officer who helps Ridley and Farman whenever their backs are against the wall in an investigation. George Bukhari plays the character on screen.

Bukhari previously appeared in Ordinary Lies, The A Word, and Years and Years.

John Michie - Harry Bentham

John Michie

John Michie's Harry Bentham owns the jewelry shop that was robbed by three young suspects in Season 2, Episode 1.

It is later revealed that he made an unexpectedly high insurance claim for the stolen jewelry.

By doing some digging, Ridley finds out that he invested half a million dollars in a diamond mind, which later turns out to be a scam.

Michie's past credits include Taggart, Wire in the Blood, and Coronation Street.

Terence Maynard - Goodwin

Terence Maynard

Terence Maynard returns as Detective Chief Inspector Goodwin, the head of the police force dedicated to elevating his team to success.

Maynard has over 60 credits, with roles in Edge of Tomorrow, Revolver, and Chasing Liberty.

Georgie Glen - Dr. Wendy Newstone

Georgie Glen

Dr. Wendy Newstone (played by Georgie Glen) is the leader of the forensic team and provides valuable assistance to Ridley and Farman during their investigations.

Glen is a veteran actress known for her roles in Call the Midwife, Waterloo Road, and The Crown.

Aidan McArdle - Michael Flannery

Aidan McArdle

Aidan McArdle reprises his role as Michael Flannery in Ridley Season 2.

He is tied to Alex Ridley's past since he is the man convicted for the death of his wife, Kate, and daughter, Ella. However, in the Season 1 finale, it was proven that he is not the killer.

McArdle starred in Blackshore, The Professor and the Madman, and Not Only But Always.

Bhavna Limbachia - Geri Farman

Bhavna Limbachia

Bhavna Limbachia plays Geri Farman, Carol's stay-at-home wife who takes over household and babysitting duties while she is busy with her investigations.

She is understanding and caring, but tensions rise between her and Carol after she suggests having another baby.

Limbachia can be seen in Citizen Khan, Coronation Street, and Cuffs.

Tareq Al Jeddal - Jack Farman

Tareq Al Jeddal

Tareq Al Jeddal brings Jack Farman to life in Ridley Season 2.

Jack is Geri and Carol's son recovering from trauma after being held at gunpoint by a suspect in one of his mother's investigations in Season 1. He also seeks comfort with Ridley during his road to recovery.

Jeddal's notable credits include Vera, Maternal, and Coronation Street.

Julie Graham - Annie Marling

Julie Graham

Julie Graham returns as Annie Marling, the best friend of Ridley's wife and the owner of a local jazz club.

She always gives solid advice and comfort to Ridley during a rough patch.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Annie is being pursued by Harry (the jewelry shop owner), which makes Ridley suspicious because he is protective of her.

Graham is known for her roles in The Sarah Jane Adventures, Shetland, and Being Eileen.

Krissi Bohn - Rebecca Bayling

Krissi Bohn

Krissi Bohn guest stars in Ridley Season 2, Episode 1 as Rebecca Bayling, a local attorney representing Ryan Stanford, one of the suspects in the jewelry heist.

While she successfully handles Ryan's release, it ends with his sudden death.

Bohn's past credits include Waving, Counterpart, and Innocent.

Isabelle Smith - Donna Burnside

Isabelle Smith

Another newcomer to the world of Ridley is Isabelle Smith as Donna Burnside.

She is Ryan's pregnant girlfriend who is devastated to learn about her boyfriend's death.

Smith's most recognizable roles include playing Frankie Osborne in Hollyoaks and Sonya in Coronation Street.

Chloe Harris - Tasha Walker

Chloe Harris

Chloe Harris stars as Ridley's undercover contact, Tasha Walker.

Tasha helps Ridley in Season 2, Episode 1 to help him understand Ryan's background after he is caught red-handed in the jewelry heist. She is also good friends with Ryan's girlfriend, Donna.

Ridley sometimes sees Tasha as his daughter, making it difficult for him to approach her.

Harris appeared in Nolly, The Long Shadow, and The Village.

Christine Entwisle - Joy Walker

Christine Entwisle

Christine Entwisle's Joy Walker is Tasha's mother, and she works alongside her inside the Bridge Inn pub.

Entwisle has credits in Fairy Job, Manhunt, and Holby City.

Kaya Moore - Callum Douglas

Kaya Moore

Kaya Moore plays Callum Douglas, the van driver responsible for Ryan's death and the man who threatens Tasha and Donna.

He is later arrested by the police with Tasha's help, but he continues to deny his involvement.

Moore can be seen in Better, Vera, and Waterloo Road.

Kerim Hassan - Liam Manley

Kerim Hassan

Kerim Hassan joins the cast of Ridley Season 2, Episode 1 as Liam Manley, Ryan's best friend, who threatens his grandfather for "knowing too much."

The problem is that Liam and Tasha are romantically entangled, leaving Carol to believe that she can no longer be an undercover agent. However, Ridley has other plans for him.

Hassan has credits in Champion, Obsession, and Da Vinci's Demons.

John Henshaw - Frank Stanford

John Henshaw

John Henshaw portrays Frank Stanford, Donna's grandfather, who supports her and Ryan during his granddaughter's pregnancy.

Henshaw starred in Trautmann, Early Doors, and Looking for Eric.

Jessica Whitehurst - Janey Rutter

Jessica Whitehurst

Jessica Whitehurst is part of Season 2's cast as Janey Rutter, an employee at the local horseback company who helps Ridley and Farman find Katharine Penrose as they seek more information about Ryan Stanford.

Whitehurst is known for her roles in Midsomer Murders, Sherwood, and The Baby.

Ridley Season 2 is streaming on PBS' website.