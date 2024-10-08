Ridley Season 2 used several spectacular real-life locations for filming.

The hit PBS drama, which follows retired English detective Alex Ridley as he is pulled back into the game of high-stakes investigation, debuted its long-awaited second season in September and is set to run throughout November 3.

Ridley's jam-packed cast is all back for its sophomore effort as well as some familiar settings from the first season.

Ridley Season 2 Filming Locations

Le Mans Crescent, Bolton

Ridley

Le Mans Crescent, Bolton takes center stage in Season 2 of Ridley. it serves as one of the many Bolton locales to appear in the series, which is largely set in the UK township.

Le Mans Crescent, specifically, can be seen in Episode 3 of Season 2, using the famous Victorian-era building and the courtyard in front of it to stage some of its action (via The Bolton News).

Several sequences take place inside the building serving as a library set of sorts, featuring some heated exchanges between Adrian Dunbar's Alex Ridley and several other major cast members.

A few sequences also take place in the Crescent itself out in front of the famous English gallery. These primarily are made up of walking and talking sequences between Ridley and his new-to-Season-2 partner Carol Farman (played by Bronagh Waugh).

Cheapside and Mawdsley Street, Bolton

Another Bolton location Ridley used for Season 2 was Cheapside and Mawdsley Street.

As the series centers on the UK town, it has been sprawling in its coverage of Bolton and the surrounding area.

One particular filming spot that was used was Cheapside and Mawdsley Street in Bolton proper.

The series centered on this particular part of Bolton for a few exterior sequences and had the area closed to external traffic, meaning they were likely using this long street of the road itself for moments in the series that included driving.

Derbyshire

Ridley

Filming for Ridley Season 2 also ventured south in the UK to Derbyshire.

Derbyshire, while still being in the northern part of England, is about 90 minutes southwest of where much of the series was filmed in Bolton.

According to a report from Derbyshire Times, these sequences, which mostly consisted of anything taking place in the countryside or more rural locations on-screen, were filmed around the New Mills Marina, Albion Road, and the canal towpath in the High Peak.

The series' location manager Danny Newton told Derbyshire Time that they "filmed scenes in and around a narrowboat in New Mills," as well as a few other spots around the Derbyshire area:

"We filmed scenes in and around a narrowboat in New Mills, scenes in the canal path near Swizzles and on Hawthorne Industrial Estate and Albion Road."

Ridley Season 2 is now streaming on PBS in the U.S.