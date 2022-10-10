First Look at Dakota Johnson In White Hair for Marvel's Madame Web Movie (Photos)

While fans have yet to receive any news concerning Spider-Man 4, Sony Pictures is busy producing a number of Spider-Man spin-offs. One with potential Multiversal implications is Madame Web which is set to release in 2024.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Madame Web is inspired by the comic-book character of the same name. Johnson is joined by Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, and Adam Scott, although most of the roles haven't been revealed to the public yet.

While much of the film's plot remains a mystery, fans have learned more about what to expect from photos of the set.

And, now, a new batch has offered a first look at one of Dakota Johnson's Madame Web-inspired look.

Dakota Johnson's White Hair for Madame Web

Marvel

Twitter user @DakotaJBRA has shared photos of Dakota Johnson sporting white hair under a hood on the set of Madame Web.

On Instagram, @atlanta_filming - who's responsible for taking these photos - confirmed "that is Dakota Johnson as Madame Web" in a reply on the post.

Previous set photos have shown that Johnson will have dark hair at some point in Madame Web, as well as the fact that the film will depict the early 2000s.

Is Madame Web Staying True to the Comics?

Marvel

Dakota Johnson's white hair suggests that audiences will, in fact, see her looking like the comic-book version of her character at some point in the film.

However, given that various individuals in the comics have held the title of Madame Web, it's unknown what direction Sony Pictures is taking with the character or how faithful the studio intends to be.

Still, the hair change is significant and it may explain why the film is set in the past.

Perhaps the white hair is how Madame Web looks now in this present point of both the MCU and Sony's Spider-Verse? If so, perhaps audiences won't just see her origin story and then its effects, but possibly other Spider-Men?

While only time will tell, Madame Web has just offered web-slinging fans yet another detail to pique their interest ahead of its 2024 release.

Madame Web arrives in theaters on February 16, 2024.