The week of July 8-13 brings a new set of featured signature cookies from Crumbl Cookies but with a slight change in availability.

Specializing in delicious sugary treats, Crumbl Cookies is a famous online chain of bakeries in the United States and Canada with over 900 physical locations in the USA.

The company features six unique cookie flavors for purchase that are on a rotating menu which is switched weekly. This includes a "Mini Monday" promotion (per Instagram), which gives buyers the chance to purchase their cookies in mini sizes on Mondays.

[ Crumbl Cookies: This Week's Flavors (July 1 - 6) ]

6 Crumbl Cookies Flavors for July 8-13

Crumbl Cookies shared its list of six featured flavors of cookies for the week of Monday, July 8 to Saturday, June 13 in the United States.

The website noted how these flavors change weekly, teasing "six deliciously gourmet flavors to experience."

However, this week comes with a change, as the mini-cookies are now available for the entire week instead of just on Mini Mondays. Notably, California locations offer mini-cookies all week long every single week.

Listed ahead are each cookie flavor, their official description on the Crumbl Cookies website, and their nutritional value:

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk

Crumbl Cookies

"Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt."

Crumbl Cookies takes the classic chocolate chip cookie recipe to new levels with the semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookie.

The flaky sea salt adds a different taste palate to the cookie while the semi-sweet chocolate chunks give fans a surprise twist on the usual chocolate chip flavor.

Calories per cookie: 760

Total Fat: 32 g, 40% daily value

Cholesterol: 104 mg, 36% daily value

Sodium: 208 mg, 8% daily value

Total Carb.: 104 g, 36% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy

Cake Batter

Crumbl Cookies

"The ultimate cake batter trifecta—a cake batter cookie topped with a swirl of cake batter cream cheese frosting and mini cookie cake batter balls."

Cake batter is one of the most beloved pastry tastes out there, and the Cake Batter cookie embodies that delicious treat in a small bite-size snack.

The cookie comes complete with a dollop of cake batter cream cheese frosting and batter balls scattered across the bread to get the feeling of batter just right.

Calories per cookie: 800

Total Fat: 32 g, 40% daily value

Cholesterol: 136 mg, 44% daily value

Sodium: 272 mg, 12% daily value

Total Carb.: 112 g, 40% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy

Strawberry Milk ft. Pirouline

Crumbl Cookies

"Inspired by a glass of strawberry milk—a chilled strawberry streusel cookie brimming with milky strawberry mousse, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a crunchy Pirouline wafer straw."

Strawberry milk serves as the inspiration for the "Strawberry Milk ft. Pirouline" cookie, using a chilled strawberry streusel cookie as the base for the pastry.

On top of that comes a strawberry mousse and a dollop of whipped cream along with a wafter straw straight from the Pirouline brand of wafers.

Calories per cookie: 680

Total Fat: 36 g, 48% daily value

Cholesterol: 120 mg, 40% daily value

Sodium: 260 mg, 12% daily value

Total Carb.: 84 g, 32% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, peanuts, soy

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Crumbl Cookies

"A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt."

The Salted Caramel Cheesecake takes another dessert pastry and reimagines it as a sweet finger-food-style snack.

The cookie itself is made with a graham cracker base and utilizes cheesecake frosting, caramel, and a hint of sea salt to bring the flavor together.

Calories per cookie: 840

Total Fat: 36 g, 48% daily value

Cholesterol: 136 mg, 44% daily value

Sodium: 348 mg, 16% daily value

Total Carb.: 116 g, 44% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy

Rocky Road

Crumbl Cookies

"A chocolate cookie stuffed with a marshmallow, then covered in semi-sweet chocolate chips and almonds."

The Rocky Road ice cream flavor takes the spotlight in a cookie form thanks to the Rocky Road featured flavor.

A chocolate cookie stuffed with marshmallows holds the snack together, and it is topped with semi-sweet chocolate chips and almonds to recreate the dairy treat.

Calories per cookie: 680

Total Fat: 36 g, 48% daily value

Cholesterol: 88 mg, 28% daily value

Sodium: 276 mg, 12% daily value

Total Carb.: 88 g, 32% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy, almonds

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Crumbl Cookies

"Our signature warm peanut butter cookie studded and topped with melty milk chocolate chips and peanut butter-flavored chips."

Two classic flavors come together for one tasty delectable item in the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip cookie.

On top of the peanut butter and chocolate, melty chips of both flavors are embedded into the surface of the cookie.

Calories per cookie: 760

Total Fat: 32 g, 40% daily value

Cholesterol: 92 mg, 32% daily value

Sodium: 456 mg, 20% daily value

Total Carb.: 92g, 32% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy, peanut

Read more about food on The Direct:

Full Cast of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars 2024: Contestants & Hosts In Season 2 (Photos)

What Is Natto In Shogun? Meaning of Food In Show Explained

Disney Parks Unveils 12 Delicious New Star Wars Foods for 2023