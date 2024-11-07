Crumbl Cookies November 2024 Spoilers: Full Flavor Line-Up Revealed

Crumbl Cookies brings a new line-up of flavors for its November 2024 items available for purchase.

Crumbl is an increasingly popular online bakery business based in the United States and Canada that utilizes over 900 physical locations in the U.S. Every week, the company features different cookie flavors for purchase on a rotating menu.

Halloween 2024 brought tantalizing candy-themed Crumbl Cookies flavors such as Pumpkin Cake, Dirt Cake, and a pair of candy-infused samples. November will bring dozens of tasty treats as the world preps for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Crumbl Cookies November 2024 Line-Up

A Reddit leak revealed the cookie flavors being sold by Crumbl in November 2024. The groupings are listed by every five-day week in November from Mondays to Fridays, weekends not included.

November 4-9

Crumbl Cookies

The first week of November will deliver eight flavors of cookies from Crumbl Cookies, including one of the most classic examples in history — mint chocolate chip.

Cake fans will also get their fair share of options thanks to the Butter Cake, New York Cheesecake, and Strawberry Cupcake options.

The full list of cookies coming from November 4 to November 9 can be seen below:

Butter Cake

New York Cheesecake

Strawberry Cupcake

Original ft. M&Ms

The Original Pink Sugar

Oatmeal Raisin

Peanut Butter Blossom

Milk Chocolate Chip

November 11-16

Crumbl Cookies

Eight more flavors will be available for purchase from November 11-16, highlighted by options like Snicker Doodle and Maple Glaze.

More cake-based options, such as Cherry Cheesecake and Chocolate Cupcakes, are also included.

Furthermore, this week's cookie slate will include a Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie, which was previously included in Crumbl Cookies' cookie slate from the week of July 8.

The list of cookies coming from November 11 to November 16 can be seen below:

Cherry Cheesecake

Chocolate Cupcake

Pumpkin Roll

Lemon Crinkle

Maple Glaze

Snicker Doodle

Pink Doughnut

Semi-sweet Chocolate Chunk

November 18-23

Crumbl Cookies

The third week of November will only highlight seven new cookie flavors, including notably unique options like Churro and Confetti.

Classic cookie lovers will experience Crumbl's take on the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie, Pink Velvet Cake, and Lemon Cheesecake.

The list of cookies coming from November 18 to November 23 can be seen below:

Pink Velvet Cake

Mint Mallow Sandwich

Oatmeal Skillet Pie

Lemon Cheesecake

Classic Peanut Butter

Churro, Confetti

Milk Chocolate Chip

November 25-30

Crumbl Cookies

In the final week of the month, to celebrate Thanksgiving, seven more cookie flavors, such as Double Chocolate Pie and Pumpkin Pie, will be prominent on Crumbl's website.

Filled with pie-based holiday options, fans will get a taste of the bakery company's take on Apple Pie, previously included in Crumbl's featured cookies from the week of July 1.

The full list of cookies available from November 25 to November 30 can be seen below:

Key Lime Pie

Pecan Pie

Apple Pie

French Silk Pie

Cookies and Cream Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Double Chocolate Pie

Fans can purchase Crumbl Cookies from the company's website.