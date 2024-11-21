Crumbl Thanksgiving 2024 pies

Ahead of Thanksgiving 2024, Crumbl is taking a break from cookies to move into holiday-inspired pies.

Crumbl is gaining steam as an online bakery business based in the United States and Canada. With over 900 physical locations, the company rolls out a new line of cookie flavors for purchase weekly, sometimes inspired by the time of year.

The November cookie flavor lineup was leaked early in the month, and customers received dozens of flavor options. With only a few weeks left in the year, Crumbl has a new kind of pastry available for those celebrating Thanksgiving in style.

Crumbl's Thanksgiving 2024 Pie Line-up

Crumbl listed its cookie flavors, which will be available for purchase from Monday, November 25, to Friday, November 30. However, this being the week of Thanksgiving 2024, these pastries will be pies instead of cookies.

According to the company's Instagram page, the pies will be available in both 5-inch and 3-inch sizes.

Customers can go to Crumbl's website and pre-order any of these pie flavors by selecting a date between November 25 and November 30 and picking their preferred flavor.

Key Lime Pie

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl will offer a version of a Key Lime Pie, a classic American pie flavor, as part of its Thanksgiving 2024 slate.

Using a graham cracker crust and key limes, complete with frosting all around the edge, Crumbl's mini-sized Key Lime Pie will let customers dive into an iconic Thanksgiving treat.

Pecan Pie

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl's Pecan Pie, which many Americans partake in for Thanksgiving, continues the trend of memorable American desserts.

This pecan pie utilizes a healthy serving of pecans along with the usual butter, sugar, and eggs, offering a small nutty taste for the holidays.

Apple Pie

Crumbl Cookies

Almost nothing is more American from a food perspective than apple pie, which Crumbl hopes to emulate with its attempt at the dessert.

Complete with a flaky crust and a smattering of apples on top, this small pie will embody everything Americans enjoy about the Thanksgiving holiday.

French Silk Pie

Crumbl Cookies

Cookies will serve as an inspiration for another Crumbl Thanksgiving pie, the French Silk Pie.

Made similar to a chocolate mousse using eggs, cream, chocolate, sugar, and butter, the pie also has a unique crust on the bottom, allowing the dessert to melt in customers' mouths.

Cookies and Cream Pie

Crumbl Cookies

Cookies and Cream will be utilized in Crumbl's pie, adding to the line-up of tasty desserts.

Using chocolate cookies and multiple creams (similar to Oreo cookies), this pie will be full of deliciousness that any customer can enjoy.

Pumpkin Pie

Crumbl Cookies

Almost no pie ties more closely to Thanksgiving than pumpkin pie, which Crumbl is unsurprisingly utilizing in its 2024 November lineup.

This pie, with a pumpkin crust base and a cream rim, will embrace the holiday season for all hungry families.

This comes after Halloween 2024 arrived with a Pumpkin Cake cookie from Crumbl.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Crumbl Cookies

Not all of Crumbl's Thanksgiving 2024 line-up is filled with pies. The company will return to its cookie roots with a Double Chocolate Chip Cookie.

With an extra dose of chocolate chips in one of the company's classic cookies, this pastry will keep up the Thanksgiving theme for the holiday season.

Crumbl's website lists all seven new pie and cookie flavors available for Thanksgiving 2024.