Superman Theory Reveals Ultraman's True Identity & It Makes Perfect Sense

Superman introduces an all-new villain to the DC pantheon in Ultraman, with new evidence adding weight to a theory on his identity. Joining a wide swath of foes for the Man of Steel to go up against, Ultraman has been exclusively seen in footage with an imposing mask concealing his face, until now.

The most recent trailer for Superman featured a shot of Ultraman mask-off, providing a glimpse at what his actual face looks like. Ultraman's skin seems to have a greenish hue to it, which could point to an unexpected character being under the mask: Martian Manhunter. While not typically portrayed as an evildoer, J'onn J'onzz being Ultraman could make a lot of sense based on what has been seen of the character already, the potential themes of the movie, and setting up the future of the DCU.

DC Studios

For one, many of the powers that Ultraman has used in footage line up with Martian Manhunter's typical powerset: super-strength, flight, and heat vision (powers that Superman also possesses). This alone would make J'onn a worthy match for Superman, but if the film were to add some of Martian Manhunter's other comic powers like intangibility and shape-shifting, Kal-El quickly has an uphill battle ahead of him.

Powers aren't the only similarities that J'onn has with Kal-El, though. Martian Manhunter is also an outsider, being the last of his planet, Mars, just like Superman is the last son of Krypton. Because of this, J'onn could act as the perfect mirror for Superman, allowing the two to intrinsically understand one another based on their similar experiences.

J'onn's backstory also lends itself exceptionally well to Gunn's tendency to tackle tragic characters, as seen with the misfit lives of the Guardians.

DC Comics

Of course, Martian Manhunter is traditionally depicted as a superhero, so this connection may be how Superman and Ultraman ultimately see eye-to-eye and allow for J'onn to have a redemptive arc by the movie's end. This could pave the way for Martian Manhunter's future in the DCU, allowing him to set up several characters and teams that could be important to the wider universe.

Superman, set to premiere in theaters on July 11, brings the Man of Steel back to the big screen in the James Gunn-directed reboot. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult as the movie's core trio of Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, the movie will also introduce audiences to a plethora of other DC characters like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific.

How Martian Manhunter Could Kickstart the DCU's Justice League

DC Comics

Introducing Martian Manhunter opens up several opportunities for further superheroics in the DCU's future. The most obvious is the Justice League, a team that J'onn Jonnz has been with since its inception. The DCU has already established several Justice League members, so introducing another of the League's core members wouldn't be all that surprising.

Interestingly, part of Superman was filmed in Cincinnati, Ohio, which some fans have noted as being the home of Union Terminal. This location served as the inspiration for the Hall of Justice in the comics, so perhaps the Justice League's headquarters, and another of its members, could be getting introduced earlier than expected.

The less obvious route for a Justice League team, but potentially the one that Gunn's DCU is setting up, is the lesser-known Justice League International. The group acts as a more comedic version of the iconic superhero team, a tone that Superman's Justice Gang seems to be leaning more into already. Martian Manhunter was a part of Justice League International in the comics, as were several other characters confirmed to appear in Superman, like Guy Gardner and Maxwell Lord.

Other upcoming DC characters, like Booster Gold and Mr. Miracle, who is getting his own R-rated animated series, were on the roster as well, so these future heroes may be prime candidates to join the superhero squad. Perhaps Lord's Justice Gang could evolve into the International team seen in the comics, with the Manhunter acting as the glue that brings the group together.

J'onn J'onnz's Martian background could also be a major factor in setting up DCU storylines. While Martian Manhunter is initially presented as the last son of Mars, it's quickly established that a few remnants of his homeworld still exist. Much of his Green Martian heritage has been wiped out, but factions of the villainous White Martians are still alive and kicking.

Both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 have shared footage of creatures that fans have speculated are White Martians, so perhaps their arrival isn't too far off after all. Bringing in these baddies also opens the door for Martian Manhunter's niece, Miss Martian, to enter the fray, which would fit nicely with the upcoming Teen Titans movie.