The week of July 1-6 brings half a dozen delectable flavors of cookie for fans to devour from Crumbl Cookies.

First opened as a brick-and-mortar location in 2017, Crumbl Cookies is a popular chain of bakeries in the United States and Canada that specializes in cookies. The company now boasts over 900 locations in the USA.

Crumbl is known for featuring six unique cookie flavors for buyers at a time, which change every week. Also noteworthy (per Instagram) is their "Mini Monday" promotion, which allows people to buy their cookies in mini sizes, although that comes only on Mondays every week.

6 Crumbl Cookies Flavors for July 1-6

Crumbl Cookies shared its list of six featured flavors of cookies for the week of Monday, July 1 to Saturday, June 6 in the United States on its Instagram page.

As noted on the website, these flavors change on a weekly basis as the company teases giving fans "six deliciously gourmet flavors to experience."

Listed ahead is each cookie flavor, their official description on the Crumbl Cookies website, and their nutritional value:

Milk Chocolate Chip

"The classic—you can't go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips."

Even with the fancy flavors of cookies developed over the years, Crumbl Cookies is sticking to the basics with its Milk Chocolate Chip flavor.

Likely thinking about the All-American theme for the Fourth of July, these cookies will make the perfect addition to any celebration as a refreshing snack.

Calories per cookie: 720

Total Fat: 32 g, 40% daily value

Cholesterol: 108g, 36% daily value

Sodium: 212 mg, 8% daily value

Total Carb.: 96g, 36% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy

Strawberry Shortcake

"A double-stacked vanilla shortcake layered with fresh whipped cream and house-made strawberry jam."

The Strawberry Shortcake cookie delivers a unique take on an upscale dessert for diners who want a splash of vanilla and strawberry.

The jam and whipped cream make for a light feeling in contrast to the cake-inspired dough.

While Crumbl has previously served Strawberry Shortcake flavor (most recently during the first full week of July in 2023), that version was a more typical cakey cookie. This 2024 version is closer to a true shortcake with its double-layering and is thus deemed "New":

Calories per cookie: 960

Total Fat: 28 g, 140% daily value

Cholesterol: 208 g, 68% daily value

Sodium: 700 mg, 32% daily value

Total Carb.: 96g, 36% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy

Birthday Cake (Patriotic)

"A cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter frosting and red, white, and blue sprinkles."

Getting in the full swing of Independence Day, the Birthday Cake cookie brings the red, white, and blue to the party.

Using the American flag colors for sprinkles on top of a classic cake batter, Crumbl takes the theming to a new level with a patriotic pastry.

Calories per cookie: 720

Total Fat: 32 g, 40% daily value

Cholesterol: 124 g, 40% daily value

Sodium: 248 mg, 12% daily value

Total Carb.: 104g, 36% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat

(In Canada stores, this flavor is called "Birthday Cake (Canada Day)," and it only uses red and white sprinkles, omitting the blue.)

"A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs."

S'mores are one of the most iconic American outdoor snacks, making it no surprise that Crumbl took inspiration from this food for a July 4th celebratory cookie.

Complete with melting marshmallow, chocolate, and a graham cracker, this treat embodies everything from a s'more in a new and unexpected physical form.

Calories per cookie: 760

Total Fat: 32 g, 40% daily value

Cholesterol: 100 g, 32% daily value

Sodium: 280 mg, 12% daily value

Total Carb.: 108g, 40% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy

Cornbread

"A warm cornbread cookie smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a drizzle of honey."

Continuing with the Independence Day theme is the Cornbread cookie, utilizing another American classic.

The honey butter and buttercream combination gives Americans a fan-favorite national food in this one-of-a-kind cookie.

Calories per cookie: 840

Total Fat: 40 g, 52% daily value

Cholesterol: 148 g, 48% daily value

Sodium: 344 mg, 16% daily value

Total Carb.: 112g, 40% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat

Apple Pie

"A buttery pie cookie topped with warm apple cinnamon pie filling and then finished with a sprinkle of cookie crumbs."

Apple pie may be the most USA-inspired dessert in the country's history, meaning it almost had to be incorporated into this week's Crumbl Cookies lineup.

Using a pie-like cookie with apple cinnamon pie filling, Crumbl embodies the American spirit the same way it does with a few of this week's other entries.

Calories per cookie: 720

Total Fat: 24 g, 32% daily value

Cholesterol: 100 g, 32% daily value

Sodium: 264 mg, 12% daily value

Total Carb.: 76g, 28% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat

