Crumbl Cookies looks to make a spooky splash for Halloween week 2024 courtesy of half a dozen delicious flavors of cookies, according to a new spoiler-filled leak.

Crumbl Cookies is gaining steam as one of the most popular online bakeries in the United States and Canada, boasting over 900 physical locations in the USA. Every week, the company highlights six different cookie flavors for purchase on a rotating menu which is switched out on a weekly basis.

The holidays are especially big for Crumbl as well, and with Halloween just around the corner, new flavors will help celebrate the occasion as 2024 winds to a close.

2024 Halloween Week Flavors from Crumbl Cookies

A Reddit leak revealed the six Crumbl Cookies flavors that will be featured on the company's website the week of Monday, October 28 to Saturday, November 2, to celebrate Halloween 2024.

A few of these cookies have been featured previously while some of them are newer flavors for the company.

Listed ahead will be details on each cookie and their ingredients (if available online), as listed by Crumbl Cookies' website and social media pages:

Pumpkin Cake

Crumbl Cookies

The Halloween season will be in full swing with a Pumpkin Cake cookie from Crumbl Cookies.

This pastry is expected to be similar to Crumbl's Caramel Pumpkin Cake cookie, which is described as a fluffy pumpkin cookie with a caramel cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of pumpkin cookie crumbs.

The nutritional value of the Caramel Pumpkin Cookie can be seen below:

Calories per cookie: 680

Total Fat: 28 g, 36% daily value

Cholesterol: 60 mg, 20% daily value

Sodium: 400 mg, 16% daily value

Total Carb.: 108 g, 40% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy

Cake Batter Blondie (Halloween)

Crumbl Cookies

Buyers will get a chance to dive into a cake-inspired cookie thanks to the Cake Batter Blondie (Halloween) cookie from Crumbl.

The cookie is described in a profile from the website as a smooth cookie with white drops and a burst of rainbow sprinkles glazed over a cake-batter-flavored base.

Crumbl previously promoted a Birthday Cake cookie during the week of Independence Day 2024.

Dirt Cake

Crumbl Cookies

Chocolate lovers will rejoice thanks to the Dirt Cake cookie that will take center stage over Halloween 2024.

This chocolate-centric cookie comes with a chocolate base and frosting. Not only is it topped with Oreo cookie crumbs, but it also has a gummy worm to give it a creepy-crawly feel for All Hallow's Eve.

Peanut Butter ft. Reese's Pieces

Crumbl Cookies

Reese's Pieces get their time in the spotlight with Crumbl Cookies' Peanut Butter ft. Reese's Pieces cookie.

Baked into a usual peanut butter cookie will be a smattering of Reece's Pieces candies, taking on the Halloween theme with one of the most iconic candies given out during this holiday.

Blue Monster ft. Chips Ahoy

Crumbl Cookies

One of the more unique cookies coming this Halloween season is the Blue Monster ft. Chips Ahoy

The cookie features brown sugar and semi-sweet chocolate chips along with Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces baked into the base. It is then swirled with creamy blue vanilla frosting, and mini Chips Ahoy! cookies are adorned on top of the frosting.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl will finish off Halloween Week 2024 with a Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie.

This chunky cookie will come with semi-sweet chocolate pieces along with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, giving it a salty tinge as it hits the tongue.

The Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk was also part of Crumbl Cookie's featured line in the second week of July 2024.

The nutritional value of the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie can be seen below:

Calories per cookie: 770

Total Fat: 35 g, 44% daily value

Cholesterol: 100 mg, 33% daily value

Sodium: 210 mg, 11% daily value

Total Carb.: 100 g, 38% daily value

Contains (allergy-inducing ingredients): Milk, egg, wheat, soy

