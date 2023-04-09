Captain Marvel 2's First Trailer Gets Imminent Release Date (Report)

After a no-show at the Super Bowl for The Marvels, a new report revealed the imminent release date of the first trailer for the Captain Marvel sequel.

Fans haven't seen much from The Marvels, publicly at least, with the only scrap shown to audiences being the post-credit scene from Ms. Marvel that was undoubtedly taken from the Captain Marvel sequel. Otherwise, the film has been under wraps longer than expected, likely due to its delayed release.

The trailer will hopefully give audiences a taste of what's to come with The Marvels, especially regarding the sequel's villain, not to mention rumors of how it will connect to the larger story being told in the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. It'd also be an opportunity to see if the sequel really will be "anime-inspired."

Thankfully, a new report regarding the elusive trailer shows that fans won't have to wait much longer.

When Will The Marvels' Trailer Release?

Marvel

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman on Patreon, the first trailer for The Marvels will be released on Tuesday, April 11.

Details on what exact time the trailer will debut are unknown, although recent Marvel Studios movie trailers that have dropped during the day have done so at either 9:00 am ET or 12:00 pm ET.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!