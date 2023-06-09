New Captain America 4 Set Photos Reveal Daredevil Connection

Set photos from production on the MCU's Captain America: Brave New World revealed an unexpected connection to the Man Without Fear, Daredevil.

Captain America 4 is now well into production ahead of its Spring 2024 release, with set photos revealing the first look at Anthony Mackie's new Captain America suit among other interesting tidbits.

Fans have gotten their first look at Tim Blake Nelson in his long-awaited return as the Leader, which comes nearly 16 years after first making his MCU debut in the franchise's second movie, The Incredible Hulk.

Other photos even showed off a nod to the MCU's very first movie, Iron Man, which is sure to be far from the only tip of the cap to other properties utilized in the sequel.

Daredevil Nod in Captain America 4 Set Photos

Murphy's Multiverse found set photos from Marvel Studios' newly named Captain America: Brave New World that showed off a set depicting a take on Chinatown in the MCU.

The specific location in these photos is named "Canal St.," a key location that was introduced in Daredevil's run from Marvel Comics.

Canal Street was first introduced in "Daredevil #170" in April 1981, serving as a secret hideout for the villainous group known as the Hand, a group who were seen in Marvel TV's Defenders Saga on Netflix.

Marvel Comics

Written and illustrated by longtime Daredevil writer Frank Miller, this storyline also included a big appearance by Elektra as she looked to infiltrate the Hand in their own hideout.

Marvel Comics

Once she gets into the hideout, Elektra unleashes her fury on the Hand, slinging her throwing stars at her enemies before revealing her true identity.

Marvel Comics

Elektra then gets some backup when Daredevil jumps in the fray, taking on the Hand as the classic comic duo team up once again.

Marvel Comics

Will Daredevil Appear in Captain America 4?

Now that Charlie Cox's Daredevil is more fully integrated into the greater MCU, this Easter egg brings up the question of whether he'll interact with the new Captain America in Sam Wilson's first solo movie.

This is especially the case considering Cox's Daredevil: Born Again series is currently scheduled to make its run on Disney+ starting in Spring 2024, which would almost certainly have it overlapping with Captain America 4's theatrical release in May. Both projects are currently filming too, so perhaps the timing could allow for a quick crossover.

It's also unclear exactly where this Chinatown is in the world or how it plays into the plot, which will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking on Tim Blake Nelson's Leader along with a newly-formed Serpent Society led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra di Fontaine.

With the comic that inspired this Easter egg also featuring Elektra, it also brings up the question of whether the character will be seen in the MCU anytime soon, especially with a number of characters being recast from the Netflix show.

But no matter how these plot points work out, it's clear that Marvel is looking to add plenty of deep-cut Easter eggs to Anthony Mackie's Phase 5 solo movie as his Captain America looks to serve as one of the Avengers' new leaders.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to debut in theaters on May 3, 2024.