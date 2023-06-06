Marvel Unveils Brie Larson's First Captain Marvel 2 Figure (Photos)

Captain Marvel's newest action figure for The Marvels was officially revealed, giving fans a look at the character design for the upcoming MCU film.

Hasbro's line of Marvel Legends action figures always goes hand-in-hand with the release of upcoming MCU projects. This will continue with The Marvels, and as the November 10 release date of the film gets closer, more figures from the movie will be unveiled and fans will have the opportunity to order them.

The Marvels is the only other MCU film that is set to come out in 2023. However, it is going to be a major release for the franchise as it will mark the first time Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan all share the screen together.

A trailer was already released for the upcoming movie, teasing fans by briefly showcasing the three main heroes switching places with each other, obviously resulting in a bit of confusion and turmoil for everyone involved. As the film gets closer to actually hitting theaters, marketing will continue to ramp up in all different forms and fashions.

Hasbro Reveals The Marvels' Action Figure for Carol Danvers

Hasbro and Marvel officially unveiled the newest Marvel Legends action figure for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Hasbro

The figure showcased Larson's character in the upcoming film, The Marvels, and perfectly matches the suit that she is wearing in the trailer that was released for the movie.

The Marvels

Along with the actual figure on display, the beautiful packaging that the Legends figure will come in was also revealed. The front gives collectors a solid look at the figure itself and also confirms at the top that the Build-A-Figure for this line will be Totally Awesome Hulk.

Hasbro

The back of the box features another look at Captain Marvel and also showcases the four accessories that come along with her.

Hasbro

The back also confirms that this specific figure will include the left leg of Totally Awesome Hulk. If collectors want to get that entire figure, they will have to buy the other Legends figures from The Marvels, which will include Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.

The unveiling of this item also included some images of the figure on display, and one of those images shows the item in a different pose.

Hasbro

Another revealed picture features it with a couple of its accessories, which makes Carol appear to be using her powers.

Hasbro

The official item description was also revealed along with the first look at the figure, and it teases the camaraderie between Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel in the upcoming film:

"Captain Marvel is a powerful solo act, but now has a real shot at redemption as team member of 'The Marvels'! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN MARVEL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Captain Marvel figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in The Marvels! Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

Where Will Captain Marvel Appear Next?

There has been no confirmation on exactly which future MCU projects Brie Larson will appear in, but it was revealed that she will be indirectly impacting a certain show coming up soon on Disney+ - Secret Invasion.

It is unlikely that Larson will actually make an appearance in the show, but it was confirmed that her first solo film, Captain Marvel, will influence what is to come in the espionage thriller.

It is impossible to predict what exactly is going to happen in The Marvels, but it wouldn't be a stretch to theorize that Carol, Monica, and Kamala will all be a lot closer to one another by the time the credits roll.

With that being said, it is possible that Larson's next appearance in the MCU could piggyback off of The Marvels and be another project that includes the three main heroes.

It is also important to remember that Carol made a surprise cameo in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so there is always a possibility that she could have something to do with Shang-Chi 2.

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 10.