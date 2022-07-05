Black Panther 2 Actor Reacts to First Photo of Sequel’s Main Villain

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to continue the trend of introducing new MCU characters in Phase 4 by showcasing the respective debuts of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, and Tenoch Huerta's reported involvement as Namor the Sub-Mariner. The latter's inclusion has been teased ever since Avengers: Endgame, with Okoye casually mentioning that there was an underwater earthquake off the coast of Africa that Wakanda decided to ignore.

Now, it seems that the tease will pay off as Namor is set to have a massive presence in Wakanda Forever. Although the Narcos: Mexico actor is still playing coy about his MCU debut, Huerta previously revealed that he's learning the Mayan language for his upcoming role, indicating that the Sub-Mariner will have Mayan roots.

Ahead of the sequel's premiere, the MCU newcomer appears to be growing more open about his role as Namor.

Namor Actor Teases MCU Debut in Black Panther 2

Official new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promotional art of Namor emerged last Sunday, July 3, leaving fans to believe that the Marvel anti-hero is set to appear in the highly-anticipated sequel.

As a result, Tenoch Huerta, who is rumored to portray the MCU's Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, offered his hilarious reaction to the leaked images of himself as the Sub-Mariner.

Huerta shared an image of SpongeBob SquarePants' Mermaid Man, alongside the caption saying:

"Tenoch images are leaked..."

Will Marvel Announce Tenoch Huerta as Namor in SDCC?

It seems that Tenoch Huerta is openly teasing his involvement as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That said, it's reasonable to assume that an official announcement from Marvel Studios could arrive sooner rather than later.

Given that Marvel Studios has already confirmed its presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, there's a strong chance that Huerta's official inclusion in the sequel will finally be unveiled in Hall H. As part of the announcement, the much-awaited Black Panther 2 trailer could debut as well.

Considering Namor's extensive history in Marvel Comics, it's safe to say that the Sub-Mariner's arrival will have a massive impact not just in Black Panther 2, but on the rest of the MCU moving forward. The character has significant connections to the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Illuminati, and Marvel could end up maximizing his inclusion by incorporating some iconic story threads from the comics into live-action.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on November 11.