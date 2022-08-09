Black Panther 2 Undergoes Reshoots After Comic-Con

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to introduce another notable Marvel character from the comics in the form of Namor the Sub-Mariner, who is portrayed by Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico, The Forever Purge). The sequel's first trailer revealed the actor's official look as Namor, showcasing a unique design tied to the Mayan community while also confirming that he is the movie's main villain.

Following the film's epic panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Huerta expressed his excitement about portraying Namor in the MCU, saying that the moment when he was introduced was "great" while also admitting that it is an inspiring feeling to see people like him become heroes "even though my heritage is different."

Now, ahead of the movie's November release, a new update may indicate that more scenes of Namor will be added to Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther 2 Star Confirms Reshoots for MCU Sequel

In an interview with W Radio Mexico last July 28, Namor actor Tenoch Huerta revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was undergoing reshoots after San Diego Comic-Con while also sharing more details about the MCU sequel.

As translated by @chavernand, Huerta described the reshoots as adding "little missing pieces" to the movie:

"To be honest, my life hasn’t changed that much. I’m doing reshoots that are like little missing pieces, like the take of a hand, a movement, some new framing. Like little things to do at the end of every movie, and that sometimes you need to do them again."

Huerta also remarked that he went back to Marvel Studios at the end of the cast and crew's presentation at this year's San Diego Comic-Con "to keep working" on the sequel:

"As a matter of fact, that same day at the end of our presentation at Comic-Con, we went back to the studios, to keep working, so I haven’t had that much spare time. I’ve been working all these days, I think this is my first day off… kind of."

The Narcos: Mexico actor also reassured fans that "everything's in order" for Wakanda Forever:

"So, everything’s going well, everything’s in order. I feel really happy, at peace, and satisfied. I mean, eventually, I’ll be back at home and all the bills are going to be there, right? [laughs]"

Will the Reshoots Add More Scenes of Namor?

Ever since Marvel Studios confirmed that Tenoch Huerta is playing Namor, the actor has been openly sharing his excitement during press interviews. While the actor's enthusiastic response might have backfired due to the confirmation of the sequel's reshoots, it still managed to shed some light on how significant Huerta's role as Namor will be in the movie.

Given that Namor is Wakanda Forever's main villain, it's understandable that more scenes were added to fully showcase his MCU debut. It's possible that the scenes that were added would give context to Namor's leadership while also including more sequences that could establish Talocan, the new location that the movie is confirmed to introduce.

There's a chance that Namor's scenes with other characters were also included in the reshoots, such as with Letitia Wright's Shuri and potentially Danai Gurira's Okoye.

Reshoots have been a common trend for Marvel films, and recently, this phase of production improved some of the studio's projects. For example, Thor: Love and Thunder's reshoots added the flashback montage between Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, giving fans more context about the romantic pair's breakup.

While details about Wakanda Forever's reshoots are unknown, it's reasonable to assume that the scenes that were added would also improve the sequel, similar to what Taika Waititi did to Thor 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.