Batman's Reboot Movie Gets Major Development Update

The Hollywood Reporter shared the most recent update regarding the rebooted Batman movie in the DC Universe, The Brave and the Bold.

Reportedly, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is DC Studios' top choice to take the same position for the upcoming Batman film, although Muschietti hasn't formally committed to anything.

The movie doesn't yet have a script written amid the ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike.

