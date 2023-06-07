Batman's Reboot Movie Gets Major Development Update

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Ben Affleck, Batman, DC logo

A new update provided a status report on the development of the upcoming Batman reboot for the new DCU, The Brave and the Bold.

Batman Reboot Gets Development Update

Batman and Robin
DC

The Hollywood Reporter shared the most recent update regarding the rebooted Batman movie in the DC Universe, The Brave and the Bold.

Reportedly, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is DC Studios' top choice to take the same position for the upcoming Batman film, although Muschietti hasn't formally committed to anything.

The movie doesn't yet have a script written amid the ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

