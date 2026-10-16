Avengers: Doomsday Unveils First Look at Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman Using Her Special Powers To Turn Completely Invisible On New MCU Fantastic Four Merch

Avengers: Doomsday merchandise is starting to stack up on shelves worldwide as the movie's December release approaches. The titular villain, Doctor Doom, continues to get the lion's share of attention, as Marvel Studios hopes he's making a strong enough impression to drive sales of his gear. But the movie's heroes are also ready for their moment in the spotlight, including Invisible Woman, played by Vanessa Kirby, whose newest Doomsday action figure finally shows her using her incredible powers.

Hasbro

As it has done many times before, Hasbro has launched a wave of tie-in toys for Marvel Studios' next production. While most of the figures stand alone, Susan Storm has a box mate in the form of her brother, Johnny. The Human Torch is in the process of turning his flame on, while his sister is fully translucent, with the number from the Fantastic Four logo as the only distinguishable part of her costume.

Hasbro

Invisible Woman's accessories include a pair of interchangeable hands and a force field to block incoming attacks.

Marvel Studios/Hasbro

It's notable that this piece of Doomsday merch features Sue in her invisible form because she didn't pull the trick out of her hat very often in her MCU debut, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Vanessa Kirby's character hid briefly at the United Nations to avoid a conversation. However, that moment wasn't nearly as memorable as one that came later in the film.

Marvel Studios/Hasbro

While trying to escape Galactus and Silver Surfer, Sue went into labor, and her control over her abilities went right out the spaceship window. She phased between her regular and invisible forms until she finally gave birth to her son, Franklin Richards.

Marvel Studios

Sue didn't go invisible during any action sequences because she wouldn't have fooled her enemy, the Devourer of Worlds. Instead, she pushed her other abilities to their limits, helping push Galactus through a portal to the other side of the galaxy. That brave act cost her life, allowing Vanessa Kirby to deliver an emotionally charged performance, but Franklin gave her a second chance with his own gifts.

Marvel Comics/Hasbro

Of course, it's hard to read an issue of a Fantastic Four comic without seeing Sue disappear a few times; the villains just never see it coming.

Doomsday is a different story, though, as Sue and the rest of Marvel's First Family will face off against a foe they know well: Victor von Doom. The MCU has yet to explore how deep the bond between the Latverian monarch and the Fantastic Four is. But all signs point to backs being stabbed and gloves coming off, especially in Sue's case, since she'll be crossing paths with another complicated figure in Doomsday.

Invisible Woman May Need to Pull a Fast One in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

The most Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman has been featured in Doomsday's marketing was in the special look at the film released during D23. She narrated the start of the footage, explaining to her fellow heroes how Doctor Doom went down a dark path. They all took in her words before the teaser moved on to more pressing matters.

Marvel Studios really hasn't spent much time explaining what Reed Richards' better half will be doing during Doomsday. All that's been confirmed is that she'll travel with the Wakandans to Talokan, the formerly underwater kingdom. Namor has seemingly built a water barrier around his land, likely to improve its defenses as the multiverse collapses around it.

In one particularly interesting shot from the trailer, Sue pushed herself to create a powerful force field, much like at the end of First Steps. A fight between her group and Talokan's force is clearly on the horizon. But the whole situation might be to Sue's advantage, so long as Marvel Studios takes its cues from the comics.

Namor has a complicated relationship with the Fantastic Four in the source material. Sometimes he's an ally to the team, and other times he's focused on bringing them down. No matter which side the coin lands on, though, Sue's always the apple of his eye.

If the MCU's Namor, like his comic book counterpart, falls head over winged heels for Vanessa Kirby's heroine, he might give her access that he doesn't grant the other heroes.

Obviously, the Wakandans are after something in Talokan; otherwise, they wouldn't travel to Namor's turf and put themselves in danger. Sue might be the key to getting it, with her invisible form letting her slip past any guards. The problem then becomes escaping, but she has enough muscle around to back her up. The Thing, who's also been spotted in scenes set in Talokan, wouldn't let anything happen to a member of his family.