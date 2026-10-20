Avengers: Doomsday Photo Unveils Redesign For Joseph Quinn's Human Torch

Joseph Quinn's Human Torch is getting a costume redesign for Avengers: Doomsday, and new photos finally give fans a glimpse of his new look. Johnny Storm fights alongside his sister Sue Storm and the rest of the Fantastic Four in the December 18 blockbuster as they take on Doctor Doom. The Latverian monarch has traditionally been the Fantastic Four's biggest foe in the comics, but the MCU's take makes him a threat to all. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom cuts an imposing figure of his own in the movie, so it's only fitting that heroes like Johnny Storm show up in a solid costume.

A brand-new Marvel Legends two-pack from Hasbro unveiled the first full-body look at Human Torch's new design, and he looks the part. The figure captures Quinn's hero mid-flame, wearing a redesigned version of the retro Fantastic Four team costume he wore in his MCU debut, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The look maintains the retro, form-fitting uniform from the film but adds thick, striped ribbing on the collar, freshening up the trademark white-and-blue palette alongside the iconic 4 logo on the chest. Over the suit, Johnny wears a thick blue bomber jacket with white piping running along the seams.

Hasbro

Reed Richards wears a similar jacket in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer; only his is predominantly white with blue at the underarms and collar. Johnny's jacket also features striped ribbing around the cuffs and waistband. The figure depicts Johnny's legs ignited, with bright orange flames climbing around his thighs and calves.

Hasbro

The Hasbro set packs in four flame effect pieces for his hands, arms, and thighs, including newly tooled thigh flames, plus two alternate hands. The figure stands at six-inch scale with a poseable head, arms, and legs.

Hasbro

Whether intentionally or not, Marvel has largely avoided giving fans a clear look at Joseph Quinn's Johnny redesign. The first hint came from artwork printed on a production wrap gift, a bag given to the Doomsday crew depicting 28 characters in their new costumes, the Fantastic Four among them sporting the jackets. The image, however, was small and blurry.

Marvel Comics/ Hasbro

The film's first full trailer in July gave fans a better peek at the team's matching outerwear, and the jackets instantly went viral. Some fans even begged Marvel to sell real versions of the jacket. Still, Johnny barely stood still long enough for a proper look.

Marvel Studios/ Hasbro

His most prominent trailer moment showed him visibly battered after a battle, clutching his young nephew Franklin Richards with worry etched on his face.

Marvel Studios

The shot was a close-up, so his outfit hardly showed, especially with Franklin tucked against his chest. Promotional posters offered slightly clearer views but still stopped short of showing the outfit in full.

Marvel Studios/ Hasbro

The Marvel Legends figure finally gives fans the full look they have been waiting for, showing the Human Torch in his full glory and revealing how their favorite hothead will suit up in Avengers: Doomsday. Johnny's Doomsday costume also stands in stark contrast to the one the character wore in the Fox Fantastic Four films. Chris Evans' Johnny Storm wore a dark blue, body-hugging suit that was a far cry from the character's comic book design.

20th Century Studios/ Hasbro

Notably, the Hasbro two-pack also offers a rare look at Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman as she turns completely invisible, a feat she has barely used in the MCU, with a force shield counted among her accessories.

Johnny Storm and the Fantastic Four Join Doomsday's Character Redesign Trend

Marvel tends to redesign its most notable characters for each new movie, but Doomsday is taking things to the next level. Johnny's first MCU costume, along with the rest of the Fantastic Four's, brought the team's white-and-blue aesthetic from the comics to life, and the design blended well with the retro-futuristic 1960s style of their home universe, Earth-828. Doomsday adds a touch of modernity to Human Torch and the rest of the team's outfits with the jacket addition.

This lines up with the direction of the film, given that the team travels from their home universe to Earth-616. The only member without a jacket so far is Ben Grimm, who maintains a similar aesthetic to their MCU debut movie, per what has been shown in the trailers and other promotional material.

The Fantastic Four join a host of other heroes in the movie who have been given makeovers. The Fox-era X-Men, notorious for dressing the team in dark tactical outfits, have received full facelifts. James Marsden's Cyclops has one of the most exciting upgrades, a blue-and-yellow suit that is a near one-to-one recreation of his X-Men '97 look, the closest he has ever come to his iconic comic design.

Magneto also received a welcome change, with Ian McKellen's character wearing red robes and longer hair. Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler received a new costume and a pair of cutlasses, his first swords in live action, 23 years after X2: X-Men United. Rebecca Romijn's Mystique was also given a new design, white regalia that moves away from the naked appearance the X-Men movies gave her. Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier also sports a simple dark blue jacket bearing the X-Men emblem.

In the New Avengers ranks, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, and Ghost have all adopted sleek new jumpsuits. Over in Wakanda, Namor and Shuri have also updated their looks, with Shuri lacing distinct blue elements into her Black Panther costume and Namor's suit gaining black touches of its own, a swap fans have interpreted as the two nations sharing technology. In the Avengers camp, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson received the most notable costume change as he leads the team as Captain America for the first time.