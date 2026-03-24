Avengers: Doomsday Will Feature 3 Key Female Romantic Interests

Avengers: Doomsday will not only include the main members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but it will also highlight some key female love interests to move the Multiverse plot forward. There are over 60 confirmed and rumored cast members in Doomsday, and there are already surprise inclusions, such as Chris Evans' Steve Rogers (who appeared in Doomsday's first teaser trailer). Aside from the heroes, several female love interests will also take center stage in Doomsday.

The confirmation that Steve Rogers will appear in Avengers: Doomsday means that Peggy Carter is not far behind, considering that the trailer confirmed that Steve now has a son. Peggy's involvement in Doomsday makes sense because she could join the fight to protect her son from Doctor Doom while Steve teams up with the rest of the Avengers to prevent the Multiverse's collapse.

Aside from her maternal role, Peggy's involvement is rumored to have an unexpected twist because she is being positioned as a follower of Doom in the film. If she aligns herself with Doom, it's possible that she could simply be doing so to protect her son.

Marvel Studios

Another standout female love interest is Sue Storm, and she is perhaps the most important one due to her ties to the Fantastic Four, Franklin Richards, and being the last person on-screen to come face to face with Doctor Doom during the Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene.

Marvel Studios

Given Doom's longstanding rivalry with Reed Richards, Sue is expected to play a pivotal role in the looming fight for the Multiverse because her mere presence heightens the stakes for Marvel's First Family. Doom is known for his manipulation tactics from Marvel Comics, and he could use Sue to lure Reed and the other heroes into a trap.

Despite that, given that Fantastic Four proved that the MCU's version of Sue is formidable enough to push Galactus to the brink, she could be a key figure in Doom's downfall in either Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman reported in January 2025 that Gwyneth Paltrow is set to return as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios

Not much is known about Pepper's role in Doomsday, but she could have a brief cameo to remind fans that she still exists in the universe. Others have also theorized that Pepper could actually be Doom's wife in an alternate universe, and her death could pave the way for Doom's revenge tour in the Multiverse.

Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18.

Which Other Love Interests Will Appear In Avengers: Doomsday?

Aside from this core trio of female love interests, there is always a chance that another one from the MCU's roster could pop up in a surprise cameo.

Given Jane Foster's death in Thor: Love and Thunder, it is unlikely that she will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that Chris Hemsworth's Thor will be without a love interest in the looming clash against Doctor Doom.

While Doctor Strange's inclusion in Doomsday is still unconfirmed (despite MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch's continued teasing), if he does return, Clea could be considered a love interest given her comic book history with Strange. It's possible the pair formed a strong bond while in the Dark Dimension, which could have led to something more.

Meanwhile, in the X-Men universe, Jean Grey is still not confirmed to appear, meaning that Cyclops has no love interest in Doomsday. Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Zendaya's MJ are also not slated to appear as well.

Overall, given that Doomsday is a crossover event, there could be subtle nods that could provide a hint at what happened to other love interests from the Marvel realm.