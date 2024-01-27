An exciting filming update from Andor star Diego Luna may indicate when Season 2 of the Disney+ sci-fi thriller will be released.

Andor Season 1 was released on September 21, 2022 and became one of the most beloved Star Wars Disney+ projects to date.

Season 2 was confirmed to cover the years between Season 1 and the start of Rogue One. After it was first announced to be coming in 2024, production delays due to the Hollywood strikes ultimately caused the upcoming season to be delayed.

Andor Season 2 Is Almost Finished Filming

Star Wars

In a recent interview with Variety at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, shared via X (formerly Twitter), Andor actor Diego Luna was asked about being a part of the Star Wars universe.

When asked if he thinks there will be more projects featuring his character, Cassian Andor, Luna stated that he "[doesn't] think so, no," but that "[he'll] always be a part of that [Star Wars] family."

The actor also provided an exciting update regarding the upcoming Season 2 of Andor's prospective release, revealing that he only has "a few days left" of shooting:

"I don’t think so, no, no. I’ll be part of it because I’ll always be part of that family. But no, I think it’s been… I mean, the good thing about 'Andor' is that we know it has an ending and it’s nice to work knowing there’s an ending. You can aim for something, you know? And we’re getting there. I have a few days to shoot and I’m–"

Luna then revealed that he only has "seven days" left to film the remainder of his Andor Season 2 scenes and that those will be shot in the coming days in London:

"I have seven days, so… tomorrow, I’m flying back to London and we’re finishing this."

The Star Wars veteran then talked about the difficulties of filming Season 2, particularly how the strikes affected it. He also mentioned the hardships that came with Season 1 as well, which was due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

"It’s been forever. The first season, we shot under very, very hard circumstances. The pandemic, and now, the strikes this time. So, the party’s gonna be worth it…"

When Will Andor Season 2 Be Released?

Thanks to Diego Luna's exciting news that Season 2 of Andor only has about a week of filming left, fans now have a rough estimate of when to expect to see the upcoming installment on Disney+.

Season 1 of the show finished filming in August 2021 and then premiered its first episode on the streaming platform near the end of September 2022. If Season 2 follows the same pattern, it is possible that it could be released in February 2025.

This release window would notably line up with other Star Wars Disney+ projects such as The Mandalorian Season 3, which aired its first episode on March 1, 2023.

It is also important for fans to remember that Andor Season 2 wasn't included on Disney+'s 2024 release slate, indicating that it would be delayed until 2025.

Seeing as how fans didn't previously know exactly when Andor would come out in 2025, this new update potentially indicating that it could be released in early 2025 will surely be exciting for fans of the series.

Andor Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, and Season 2 is expected to be released in early 2025.