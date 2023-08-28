Ahsoka Fan Spots Mistake In the Show's Opening Crawl

Star Wars fans picked up on an unexpected mistake that made it into the final cut of Lucasfilm and Disney's latest streaming series, Ahsoka.

Rosario Dawson's long-awaited solo adventure paid tribute to its predecessors in the galaxy far, far away by starting off with a text crawl to catch fans up on the heroine's adventures.

This marks the first time audiences have seen an opening like this since the Skywalker Saga ended with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, although this moment was not flawless.

Star Wars Fans Spot Ahsoka Mistake

Rolling Stone Senior Writer Brian Hiatt shared a grammatical error from the opening crawl in Episode 1 of Star Wars' Ahsoka series on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Before the action in Episode 1 kicks off, as the opening text crawl teased rumors surrounding Grand Admiral Thrawn's return, Hiatt pointed out that the "Once presumed dead" part erroneously includes a dangling modifier:

"Once presumed dead, rumors are spreading of Thrawn's return..."

The way it's written, the sentence seems to imply that the rumors of Thrawn's comeback are dead rather than Thrawn's death itself being the rumor:

"No one copy edited the opening crawl to 'Ahsoka.' Here we have a painful dangling modifier and a that/which mixup. 'Once presumed dead,' as written, refers to the rumors rather than Thrawn."

Lucasfilm

Hiatt also pointed out a mixup of the words "that" and "which," with a phrase reading "learned of a secret map which is vital to the enemy's plan." Technically, that word should be switched out for "that."

Lucasfilm

This is far from the first time Star Wars has let a mistake like this slip through the cracks, with other mishaps such as "jeans guy" from The Mandalorian catching fans' eyes.

Will Fans Catch More Ahsoka Mistakes?

As was the case with "jeans guy," the most likely outcome of this mistake will be that Disney+ adjusts the text so that everything is grammatically sound.

And while the streamer is sure to keep its eye out for any more potential errors that may pop up in the show's last six episodes, there are still other concerns fans have with some of the material being delivered in the plot.

One of those complaints came through in Sabine Wren's return, with many believing the franchise insulted fans of the prequel trilogy after Qui-Gon Jinn died so swiftly from the same injury.

And with some of the franchise's rules already being broken as well, audiences are sure to keep a close eye on the details as Ahsoka Tano's solo journey moves forward.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+, with Episode 3 debuting on Tuesday, August 29.