After last week's wave of loss, 1923 returns for the grand conclusion of its second season. Season 2, Episode 7 is finally streaming and includes guest stars such as Caleb Martin and Steve Luna, as well as the return of Jennifer Carpenter as the sophomore season of this beloved western reaches its grand finale.

Season 2, Episode 7 premiered on Paramount+ on April 6.

1923 Season 2 Episode 7 (Finale) Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Season 2 of 1923 continues Yellowstone's legacy with gripping drama, rising tension, and a rising body count. Last week, there was no shortage of surprises, and Season 2, Episode 7 starts with another tranquil conversation with screen legend Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton and another meeting between Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Sheriff McDowell (Robert Patrick).

Dougie Hall - Two Spears

Of the trio, Two Spears makes his observations about the nature of last week's killings. He also has the most sympathetic view of a girl in a desperate situation and somehow manages to defuse the meeting so that Fossett can talk to Rainwater - it seems this was the fateful run-in teased by the episode synopsis.

Dougie Hall describes himself as a 'professional Indian cowboy' and holds various professional qualifications in horsemanship, including a Bachelor's Degree in the field. Hall has also co-founded Good Medicine Bucking Horses, which seeks to provide apparel for horse riders of the western fashion.

Steve Luna - Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson

Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson is among the trio who discover the corpse of Pete Plenty Clouds. Though he is loathed to admit that a priest could have shot the young man, he comments on how interesting this investigation is as the trio uncovers more of last week's bloodshed.

A former college quarterback, Luna makes his welcome return to 1923, following his role as Adam in the well-received independent film Shadow Boxing. He also brings professional experience following his real-life career in the Juvenile State Department in Utah.

Sarah Randall Hunt - Ellie Creighton

Sarah Randall Hunt plays Banner's wife, Ellie Creighton, caught in the crossfire between Banner and the Duttons. She believes that, in the circumstances, her husband was a good man. As Banner dies, he urges Jacob to make sure that his family get to Portland, where they can be clean of the events 1923 and start anew.

Hunt has appeared in the show sporadically since its first season, and it's nice to see her return for the grand finale. Hunt is both an actress and a filmmaker. Her love for the performing arts was apparent even as a small girl, so much so that her grandmother affectionately dubbed her Sarah Bernhardt after the popular turn-of-the-century French actress.

Justin Stella - Henry Creighton

In the episode, Henry Creighton, Banner's son, plays a minor role. He is most notably seen halfway through when his father urges him and his mother to ignore the chaos and board the train. He urges the two that there is enough money for them to start over. After Banner embraces his family, he joins the battle at the train station, leaving his son and his wife to start a new life free from the series' events.

Stella is a young actor known for his role in the Netflix horror series Monsters.

Sebastian Roché - Father Renaud

It was the end of the road for Father Renaud when tensions reached their gripping climax last week, and time has not been kind to the priest's corpse. Burned face, stabbed, then stabbed again and shot are the observations made by Fossett's trio, who conclude that Rainwater may not be the problem but instead the men who kill in Oklahoma and the expansive wilderness they find themselves in.

While Roché only appears as a dead body in this week's episode, the star has been a staple of the series and has since commented on his savage send-off by saying that he always thought he "would get an extraordinary demise."

Brian Konowal - Clyde

Clyde is seen briefly at the start of the episode, but it's not until a little further along in this epic finale that Brian Konowal makes his icy return. Where there is tension, audiences are likely to find Clyde among the men who join Banner at the train station.

Robert Patrick - Sheriff McDowell

Guest star Sheriff McDowell plays another imperative role in the events of 1923. Jacob Dutton warns the Sheriff that Banner and his men have arrived at the train station, anticipating Jacob Dutton's arrival. Dutton urges the Sheriff to call the Livingston police.

With four Saturn nominations, Patrick is a decorated American actor with a penchant for playing authority figures. Patrick played Jack Aarons in the heart-wrenching Bridge to Terabithia but got his start in film by playing a supporting role in the beloved Christmas classic Die Hard 2.

Jennifer Carpenter- US Marshal Mamie Fossett

After a week-long absence, Jennifer Carpenter is back for the season's grand finale. Carpenter was last seen in Episode 5, and now her trio of investigators come across the unfortunate sight of Pete Plenty Clouds, who was shot after Season 2, Episode 6's tension-driven chase.

Born in Kentucky, the 45-year-old actress garnered attention for her work as the titular character in the supernatural horror The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and the performer has since become something of a scream queen. Carpenter also played Sonya Blade in the direct-to-video Mortal Kombat film Scorpion's Revenge, and a sequel to this 2020 release is coming.

Joy Osmanski - Alice Davis

Alice Davis, played by Joy Osmanski, asks what she can do to help the ranch and is told by an exasperated Dennis to hide in the basement with the children. The cars keep rolling into the ranch, and hiding in the basement is the best option for the safety of the youngest occupants while the bullets fly on the outside.

Those who grew up in the 2000s will remember Joy Osmanski from her role in Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP, where she played the recurring character Ms. Patti Park. Gamers may recognise her voice from her role in the free-to-play FPS game Destiny 2.

Madison Elise Rogers - Lindy

Madison Elise Rogers stuns as Lindy in the finale of 1923. Off the back of the evening, where she subjected Mabel to some activities that she didn't particularly enjoy, prostitute Lindy makes her return to the Western.

Rising star Madison Elise Rogers hails from Memphis, Tennessee, and though a Southern girl at heart, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in acting. Her early credits include Fluorescent, Mr Fish, and The Circle of a Coven, but her break-out role came in 1923. Rogers was initially drawn to performance to overcome her shyness but soon developed a more profound passion for storytelling.

Virginia Gardner - Mabel

Things don't seem to get any easier for Mabel, played by Virginia Gardner. After admitting that she only enjoyed parts of the evening, Lindy and her British employer have planned more 'pain and pleasure' for the girl.

Virginia Gardner only recently joined the show, and the 29-year-old has already had a string of acting credits, from Marvel television to David Gordon Green's slasher film Halloween. However, her role in the found footage sci-fi thriller Project Almanac helped the young actress find her footing in Hollywood.

Damon Carney - Dr. Henderson

Dr Henderson (Damon Carney) saves the day when Spencer, by a stroke of fate, finds a stranded Alex out in the snow and runs to her aid. Dr Henderson performs important checks on the young woman after her turbulent journey in the last few episodes. It's a more hospitable journey for Alex, who can get the crucial help she needs to recover from the cold.

Last month, actress Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra Dutton, teased that the series has "a beautiful ending," and Dr Henderson's generosity and expertise make it possible.

Carney brings a wide range of acting experience to the Yellowstone prequel. He played Ranger Blaine in Disney's blockbuster The Lone Ranger and Walter Schowski in the spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead.

Caleb Martin - Dennis

Caleb Martin returns as ranchhand Dennis, armed with a gun. He's ready to defend the Yellowstone ranch on behalf of the Duttons, asking how many there are and poised, ready with his gun to shoot at the drivers as they descend onto the Duttons' land. During a high-stakes showdown, he's ushered onto the roof along with Randy to defend the ranch.

Like many in the series, Martin is an American actor with a natural affinity for horsemanship, having trained horses from a young age. He has competed on the rodeo circuit as a Team Roper since the tender age of 9.