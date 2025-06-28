MCU: First Look Mephisto Possibly Revealed by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios may have shared the first official look at the MCU's take on Mephisto in a new TV spot. Mephisto has been the subject of rumors for years, with fans eagerly awaiting his debut in the MCU after so many teases indicating his existence in the greater franchise. Looking ahead, it appears that the wait for his debut may be just about over.

Marvel Studios shared a new official image from the last three episodes of Ironheart on Threads. While the image is quite dark, showing a man pointing a gun at another person inside a sewer drain, Marvel included the text, "On Tuesday, he finally arrives" as the caption.

Brightening the picture, this figure seems to be wearing a red hood on top of a suit with a white dress shirt, although their face is completely darkened out.

Based on this hard-to-see image, many believe this is the first official look at the MCU's depiction of Mephisto, who has been rumored to play a role in Ironheart for the past couple of years. This could end up being one of multiple looks for Mephisto if he is in more than one episode, although the expectation is that he will make his MCU debut in Episode 5.

Marvel Studios' Ironheart is the latest MCU release on Disney+ and the final project in Phase 5, produced by Ryan Coogler and starring Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, and more. Picking up with Riri Williams in her time at MIT, the show then takes MCU fans to the heroine's hometown roots in Chicago, where she learns what it takes to be a hero while finding herself as a person.. Ironheart's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+, and the last three episodes will debut on Tuesday, July 1.

How Mephisto's (Rumored) Marvel Studios Look Compares to Comics

While Mephisto is about to make his debut in the MCU, this look is only one of many he has utilized over the comics, being depicted as Marvel's version of the devil. One of those shows him wearing an outfit similar to what he appears to be wearing in Ironheart, a black suit and white collared shirt, but the show is also giving him a classic version of the blood red hood he is known to wear in the comics.

Also part of Mephisto's regular look is deep red skin, which cannot be seen in the shot from Ironheart (likely done for maximum secrecy so fans get their moment to celebrate his full look). He goes back and forth often in Marvel's original source material between a red full-body suit with a cape and a more human-inspired look, like the white dress shirt, bright red slacks, and sport coat seen below.

Rumored to be played by Sacha Baron Cohen in the MCU, Marvel Studios may go for more than one costume design for Mephisto after waiting so long to officially introduce him into the MCU. Most likely, the cape will be a regular part of the look, but he may also alternate between a human business suit and something closer resembling his supernatural look.

For the time being, only days remain until Marvel Studios gives life to Mephisto in Ironheart, which may only be the first of many times he is utilized across the MCU's future slate. Opening the gateway to even more supernatural plot points (the way Doctor Strange did before now and Midnight Sons may do later), fans could be in for some wild and thrilling storylines behind one of the scariest antagonists in comic book history.