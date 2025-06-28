Disney Is Removing 'Andor' from Streaming Service Very Soon

One streaming service will no longer host the hit Disney series Andor in the days to come. Having completed its second season earlier this year, Andor remains the gold standard for Star Wars and Lucasfilm, receiving rave reviews for its work on Disney+ over the last three years. However, it appears that Disney+ will be the only place most fans will be able to stream the show soon, after an unfortunate update.

Both seasons of Disney and Lucasfilm's Andor will be removed from Hulu as of Thursday, July 3. After Season 1 took the entertainment world by storm in 2022, Season 2 earned equally excellent reviews when it premiered on Disney+ and Hulu between April 22 and May 13. Now, with Disney holding full ownership over Hulu, the entertainment giant is removing one avenue many fans have used to enjoy the series over the years.

Disney

On the Hulu service in the United States, Andor is listed with an "Expires Thursday" tag, confirming it will not be available to watch on the streamer as of Thursday, July 3. However, Hulu still has a handful of movies and shows similar to Andor, which should help tide fans over as they look for new material to enjoy.

6 Andor-Esque Project Streaming on Hulu

Firefly

Hulu

Set in the year 2157, Joss Whedon's Firefly became an instant classic during its single season of action, telling the story of a renegade spaceship crew who fight and evade powerful opposing regimes. Released in late 2002, the show features Marvel and DC star Nathan Fillion, Suits' Gina Torres, Deadpool's Morena Baccarin, and even Andor's own Alan Tudyk.

Much like Tudyk's recent work on Star Wars, Firefly deals heavily with the ideas of family, survival, and a resistance to an oppressive regime, which is all seen in Andor. The Alliance and the Empire boast plenty of parallels, and with both shows being classified as space operas, fans can see plenty of similarities when watching them.

Edge of Tomorrow

Hulu

Released in 2014, Doug Liman's Edge of Tomorrow centers on Earth in the not-so-distant future (2020), with the planet being attacked by invincible aliens that the military is unable to defeat. This leads to one officer going on a suicide mission by getting thrown into a time loop, dying in the same battle over and over before learning how to win the battle. The cast features Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, the late Bill Paxton, and Brendan Gleeson (most recently seen in Joker: Folie à Deux).

Comparing this movie to Andor, some of the similarities between them come in the concept of having a group of inexperienced people going into combat for the first time and fighting against an overpowering regime. Both also feature plenty of spy action and storylines, and with the two projects both set in technologically advanced timelines, fans get many of the same feelings while enjoying both of them.

Devs

Hulu

Running for only eight episodes in early 2020, Devs is a science fiction thriller about a software engineer investigating her boyfriend's suspicious death at the tech company where she works. Uncovering a secret division, which is developing a way to simulate reality, the series becomes a lesson on themes like free will and the nature of reality itself. The cast is led by Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, and Cailee Spaeny.

While this series does not have an exact Galactic Empire equivalent, the Devs company represents a powerful entity in a futuristic setting that takes risks with people's lives and makes the public question what's real and what's not. Andor raises many of those same questions in viewers' minds, and once again, underdogs fighting back against a seemingly invincible force come front and center.

Arrival

Hulu

Directed by Dune and Dune - Part II's Denis Villeneuve, 2016's Arrival highlights a linguistics professor leading a team of investigators who look into spaceships touching down in a dozen locations on Earth. With a new world war looming, she has to find a way to communicate with the aliens before mankind is potentially pushed to extinction. Jeremy Renner, Amy Adams, Forest Whitaker, and Michael Stuhlbarg lead the film's cast.

Although the themes in Arrival and Andor differ, they both fall into the sci-fi genre, and they each use their own storytelling methods to meticulously weave multiple plot points together into a cohesive narrative.

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Based on Margaret Atwood's book series, The Handmaid's Tale highlights a totalitarian society in an area that used to be in the United States, ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as state property. Dealing with a plummeting birth rate, the small group of still fertile women is forced into sexual servitude, with one of them fighting back to survive and find her daughter. The six-season series includes Elizabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Biedel, and Joseph Fiennes in its cast.

While the regimes are slightly different (The Handmaid's Tale focusing mostly on oppressing women), the theme of fighting back against powerful and terrifying empires is essential to the story for Andor and The Handmaid's Tale. At the heart of each is the theme of the underdog standing their ground against somebody trying to control and destroy their way of life.

Cowboy Bebop

Hulu

Running from late 1998 to early 1999, Cowboy Bebop is a space Western anime show centered on the Bebop crew, a group of bounty hunters who chase criminals across the solar system for rewards in 2071. The show was then reinvisioned into a live-action series in 2021, but it was swiftly canceled by Netflix after only one season.

The core similarity between Cowboy Bebop and Andor is their use of bounty hunters and similar character types, along with the style in which episodes are shown and stories are told in both shows. The sense of drama in both shows is also comparable, as is the use of a fictional galaxy with countless unique and unusual planets and lifeforms.

Running for two seasons, Andor tells the story of Cassian Andor's rise through the ranks of the Empire ahead of his appearance in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Featuring a huge cast of stars alongside Diego Luna, new characters and franchise veterans come into play while the Rebellion pushes forward in its fight against the Empire. Both seasons of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.