Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Episode 4 Cast & Guest Stars (Pictures) - Timothy Simons, Athena Karkanis & More

The Handmaid's Tale has finally returned for Season 6 on Hulu. The fourth episode featured a long list of returning cast members and new guest stars.

The synopsis for Episode 4 of the dystopian series (titled "Promotion") reveals that "June disrupts the rebels' plans" and that "Commander Lawrence gains power and influence."

Every Major Cast Member & Guest In The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Episode 4

Elisabeth Moss - June Osborne

Elisabeth Moss returns to the role that won her an Emmy award in Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale.

In Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale June has successfully escaped Gilead, but Episode 4 reveals she can't quite exit the fight against its oppressive regime, which brings her to a big decision that annoys her friends and family: to return to Gilead.

Yvonne Strahovski - Serena Joy Waterford

Following the death of her husband, Serena has found herself living a new life in New Bethlehem in Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale.

In Episode 4, a new romance begins to bloom between Serena and Commander Wharton, whose affections catch the eye of Aunt Lydia.

Serena is played by Teacup, Dexter, and The Tomorrow War star Yvonne Strahovski, who has been a regular member of The Handmaid's Tale cast since Season 1.

Madeline Brewer - Janine Lindo

After confirming that Janine was alive in Season 6 Episode 3, she returns in Episode 4 at her new posting at Jezebel's.

This leads to a reunion with her former oppressor Commander Lawrence, who she snaps at for assigning her to her new post. However, Lawrence tries to smooth things over by delivering a drawing to Janine from her daughter, Angela, who is in his care.

Janine is played by Madeline Brewer, who viewers may know from Orange is the New Black and Black Mirror.

Amanda Brugel - Rita Blue

Rita Blue an ex-Martha from Gilead, returned to the land she fled in Episode 4 of the new season, arriving in New Bethlehem and having an emotional reunion with her sister.

The Handmaid's Tale star Amanda Brugel said that audiences will see Rita's "gangster side" in Season 6, which hints at big things to come for the rebellious woman.

Brugel is known for her work in Infinity Pool, Dark Matter, and Kim's Convenience.

Ever Carradine - Naomi Putnam

Naomi Putnam reminds audiences of her cruel disposition in The Handmaid's Tale Season 6, Episode 4, as she covets her husband, Commander Lawrence, and his upcoming promotion while proceeding to show nothing but disdain for their child, Angela (whose real mother is Janine).

Ever Carradine from Marvel's Runaways and The Rookie stars as Naomi.

Ann Dowd - Aunt Lydia Clements

Another Handmaid's Tale mainstay and Emmy-award winner, Ann Dowd (The Leftovers, Hereditary), is in Episode 4 as the ever-watchful Aunt Lydia.

The staunch and devoted Aunt has seen her faith tested over several seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, and now that she is in New Bethlehem, she is keeping a close eye on Serena and her potential new romance.

O-T Fagbenle - Luke Bankole

June's husband Luke has been operating outside of Gilead with the rebel group Mayday for much of the series, but in Season 6 he grapples with rebellion from within his own family.

After helping with the preparations to bomb Gilead, Luke tries to stop his wife, June, from returning to the country she was once imprisoned. Ultimately, he has to come to terms with it as June will not give up the fight.

O-T Fagbenle will be familiar to Marvel fans thanks to his role as Rick Mason in Black Widow.

Sam Jaeger - Mark Tuello

Mark has been a recurring character throughout The Handmaid's Tale and as an ex-U.S. government representative he is often responsible for connecting people in Gilead and the outside world.

In Season 6, Episode 4, Mark is assisting Luke and the rebels in their plans and informs Luke that he is no longer facing criminal charges, which means he and June are free to escape to Alaska.

Mark is played by Sam Jaeger, who has also starred in Wolf Man, Parenthood, and Why Women Kill.

Max Minghella - Nick Blaine

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale finds Nick serving as a Commander in New Bethlehem, following his arrest in Season 5. Following a discussion with Rita, it's revealed that Nick is in the Commander's post for the safety it offers him rather than power.

Max Minghella, a star who has been spotted in Spiral, The Social Network, and The Internship, plays Nick in The Handmaid's Tale.

Samira Wiley - Moira Strand

Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley has one an Emmy for her role as Moira in The Handmaid's Tale, a part she's played for six seasons.

After escaping Gilead fairly early on in The Handmaid's Tale, Moira operates alongside Luke to try to help rescue June and take Gilead down.

In Episode 4, Moira volunteers for the recon mission in Gilead, citing that as an ex-worked of Jezabel's, she's the best person for the job, but she is ultimately bypassed by June.

Bradley Whitford - Commander Lawrence

A legend of The West Wing, Bradley Whitford (who will also soon be seen in The Diplomat) appears in The Handmaid's Tale as Commander Lawrence.

Lawrence has been a difficult character to decode since his arrival in The Handmaid's Tale. Once the Commander to June, he graduates to an even more senior role in Episode 4 of Season 6.

Despite his wife's lack of interest, Lawrence attempts to be a good father to their stolen daughter, Angela. In the newest episode, he even approaches Janine to try to reconcile with her after he was responsible for sending her to Jezebel's.

Josh Charles - Commander Gabriel Wharton

The Good Wife actor Josh Charles is a new cast member of The Handmaid's Tale in Season 6, playing High Commander Wharton.

Wharton is a new arrival to New Bethlehem in Season 6 and quickly goes about testing its limits under the eye of Commander Lawrence. He quickly wins over Serena Joy and their romance is blossoming by the end of Episode 4.

Timothy Simons - Commander Bell

Another Commander in New Bethlehem is Commander Bell, played by Veep's Timothy Simons (who will also be seen in the new season of Percy Jackson.)

Bell is established as an instant villain in Episode 4, with his misogynist attitude and enjoyment of the abuse of women on display.

Athena Karkanis - Ellen

Ellen is seen in Episode 4 of Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale as one of the leaders at Mayday, who goes head-to-head with June over the rebel group's plan to bomb Gilead.

Athena Karkanis from Manifest and House of Cards plays Ellen.

Linette Doherty - Gia Blue

Gia is introduced in Episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale in an emotional reunion with her older sister, Rita. She has been living in New Bethlehem, and this episode is the first time she's seen her sister in years.

Gia is played by Linette Doherty, who has played roles in Fellow Travellers and Molly's Game.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 streams on Hulu, and new episodes are released on Tuesdays.