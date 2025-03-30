The sophomore season of the TV series 1923 has finally returned, with Season 2 Episode 6 finally streaming. Guest stars include returning fan favourites Sebastian Roché, Robert Patrick, and the return of last week's newcomer Madison Elise Rogers.

Season 2, Episode 6 premiered on Paramount+ on March 30.

1923 Season 2 Episode 6 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

1923's sophomore season has received glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike, and so far, Episode 6 seems to be continuing the trend. While the episode enjoys a tranquil start as the ever-talented Harrison Ford returns as Jacob Dutto, that moment of domestic tranquillity is soon broken by the sheriff's arrival. For those who may have complained about a slow start, the action is seemingly ramping up as we enter the season's second half.

Jeremy Gauna - Pete Plenty Clouds

Paramount+

It seems that Pete Plenty Clouds ran to the end of his road in the last episode, and his heartbreaking departure is the latest of many in the Yellowstone saga. As Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) remarks, he died for Teonna's freedom.

Gauna is a native of Texas. Although he is now a professional actor known for his roles in several Western projects, such as Birthright Outlaw, he was a dual-sport college athlete who played semi-professional basketball in Oklahoma City.

Michael Spears - Runs His Horse

Paramount+

It's not until the second half of Episode 6 that Spears returns as Runs His Horse. He tells his daughter to stay put and races off into the distance, where he soon finds the massacre that the episode began with.

Spears is an accomplished Indigenous-American actor and earned national notice at just 13 years old after appearing in the Academy-Award-winning film Dances with Wolves. By 17, he had already acted in TV and film with prominent names such as Kevin Costner and fan-favourite Star Wars actor Jimmy Smits, who appeared most recently in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Robert Patrick - Sheriff McDowell

Paramount+

Given the events of Episode 5, it'll be no surprise to viewers that Robert Patrick has returned to the episode. Patrick's portrayal of Sheriff McDowell breaks the peace of the season's opening scene - something reflected in the show by Jacob Dutton, who soon reflects the mood shift as the brief moment of stability is shattered by the arrival of Sheriff McDowell.

Patrick has received a Saturn award and has four other nominations in his acting career. Those who grew up in the noughties will recognise him from the 2001 classic Spy Kids.

Sebastian Roché - Feather Renaud

Paramount+

The previous episode ended on a thrilling cliffhanger, and Father Renaud revealed the outcome of that sequence, giving the audience the long-awaited answer.

Supernatural fans will recognise Roché as Balthazar, while those of The Vampire Diaries will know that he played the patriarch of the original vampires as the formidable vampire hunter Mikael Mikaelson.

Jamie McShane - Marshal Kent

Paramount+

Marshal Kent's role in this episode is short, and Jamie McShane's time in the series seems to have concluded. Kent was responsible for killing Pete Plenty Clouds off-screen, but that doesn't mean that the audience is spared from witnessing bloodshed.

McShane has played numerous roles throughout his career, often taking on the role of the tough man, such as Cameron Hayes in Sons of Anarchy.

Caleb Martin - Dennis

Paramount+

Caleb Martin returns as Dennis, a hand at the Yellowstone Ranch who, in Episode 6, is determined to play his part in the upcoming fight when he joins Jacob Dutton's preparations and is seen at the group meeting.

Martin is known for his role in 1923, and is a versatile actor. Beyond his professional career, however, Martin is an accomplished horse rider and trainer - making him the perfect fit for ranch hand Dennis in this beloved western saga.

Colt Brown - Alec

Paramount+

Audiences are reunited again with Colt Brown's Alec, who remarks that Spencer is treated as something special. Later in the episode, he's seen travelling with Clyde, though he says very little.

Colt Brown, a former medic in the US Army, has enjoyed roles in the City of Salt and Babylon since he switched careers following his military career.

Henry Embde - Matthew Davis

Paramount+

Young actor Henry Embde is only seen at the start of the episode. His character, Matthew Davis, can be seen in the opening scene as the camera pans around.

While 1923 marked the start of Davis' career as an actor, he has also appeared in the short film Exception.

Remy Holt - Madelyne Davis

Paramount+

Madelyne Davis, played by Remy Holt, appears at the table during the Duttons' quiet reflections before the news of Spencer's return tears apart their day.

Holt began acting at the formative age of 3 and made her theatrical debut as June Nakai in Beef.

Shaw Purnell - Eunice

Paramount+

Shaw Purnell has appeared in a string of television series like All American: Homecoming and enjoys a short guest appearance as a shopkeeper - dressed up in layers to try and combat the harsh snowstorm.

Augustus Prew - Paul

Paramount+

In perhaps a welcome break from the string of heartbreaks, Paul and his wife, Hilary, are seen listening to Alexandria recount the troubles and travels she's endured to date. Paul is seen smoking a cigar in the classic 20th-century style, as Alexandria recounts that much of her story is still unwritten.

In an episode marked by loss, it's refreshing to see an act of kindness as Paul and his wife plan the road trip of a lifetime - though it suffices to say that it's likely to be marked by its own strife.

While later scenes of their drive are marked by a piano's black and white keys, it's difficult not to be haunted by a sense of eerie dread.

Susan Myburgh - April

Paramount+

Susan Myburgh plays April, a train patron shocked by the weather plaguing the Rockies. She rides the same train as Spencer.

Myburgh is known for her roles in The Christmas Aparation and Chicago Fire.

Brian Konowal - Clyde

Paramount+

Having infiltrated the Livestock Commission along with Alec (Colt Brown), Clyde enjoys drinks with Banner (Jerome Flynn) as the group discusses the impending arrival of Spencer - an event that the show has been building up to for some time now.

Konowal was born in Philadelphia, and though he has enjoyed a broad range of work across television and film, he is best known for his role as this flame-haired villain in 1923.

Janet Montgomery - Hillary

Paramount+

Janet Montgomery returns as Hilary, recounting that Bison is a "terrible name for a town." She and her husband have found themselves wrapped up in the Dutton's travels as they offer a rare act of kindness and seek to "journey the path of the pioneers in the name of lost love."

Both characters introduce hopeful notes into this otherwise grisly Western. Montgomery is also known for her role as Mona in the critically acclaimed psychological thriller Black Swan.

Joy Osmanski - Alice Davis

Paramount+

Like her on-screen children, Joy Osmanski's role as Alice Davis is short in Episode 6, as she cuts up the food on Matthew's plate.

Osmanski has enjoyed a recurring role in the long-running medical drama Gray's Anatomy and voicing the failsafe AI in the video game Destiny 2. She also played Tigress in the DC series Stargirl, which was unfortunately cancelled in 2022.

Madison Elise Rogers - Lindy

Paramount+

It seems crafty Lindy had an ulterior motive, and her role in the episode is short. She's brought Mabel to her British employer to 'teach' the young blonde, but all may not be what it seemed last week.

Virginia Gardner - Mabel

Paramount+

It seems Lindy had an ulterior motive, and Mabel is the one caught in the crossfire. At the start of the episode, the audience finds her in a compromising position, and though her time in it is short-lived, audiences can likely expect to see more of her as the season unfolds.

Gardner has appeared in numerous other television roles, including a role in the Hulu original Marvel Runaways, although the show was unfortunately removed from Disney+ in 2023.