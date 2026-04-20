Xochitl Gomez Talks Her New Horror Movie Hive: From the Multiverse to a 24-Hour Nightmare (Exclusive)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez and Aaron Dominguez spoke with The Direct about Tubi's new horror film Hive, discussing the movie's fresh premise and their on-screen sibling dynamic as Sasha and Marco. Now streaming on Tubi, Hive is a daytime horror about a teenager (Gomez) who loses the child she's babysitting and must brave a sinister force hiding in plain sight among the children in a playground.

What sets Hive apart from the crowded horror landscape is its bold, unconventional approach to the genre. Dominguez told The Direct that "daytime horror is not something that we see all the time," while Gomez emphasized the film's gripping real-time storytelling, saying "this is really special because you are literally with these characters as they're going through it, through a 24-hour period."

Beyond the scares, the film also benefits from the genuine chemistry between its two leads. Gomez reflected on how their real-life friendship informed their performances: "We naturally had that sibling dynamic already entering into the filming of the movie because we knew each other prior, but the dynamic of Sasha and Marco is very different from us."

The conversation also briefly ventured into Marvel territory, as Gomez was asked about her potential return to the MCU as America Chavez in Avengers: Doomsday, though she played it coy, simply telling fans to "manifest it."

Hive's Unique Use of Children & 24 Hours

Tubi

"You Hardly Ever See Horror Movies Taking Place In One Day..."

The Direct: There are a lot of horror movies released every single year. Can you talk about how this film will offer a unique experience for fans of the genre?

Aaron Dominguez: You don't really see a collective of children in horror movies sometimes, because I feel like that's an intricate kind of thing to approach in that genre. I think daytime horror is not something that we see all the time, and then Xochitl and I doing a horror movie together, those would probably be three things that I would throw at somebody to be like, that's why you would want to see it.

Xochitl Gomez: The other thing to add is that you hardly ever see horror movies taking place in one day. Usually it's over a period of time you see flashbacks, snippets of other things. This is really special because you are literally with these characters as they're going through it, through a 24-hour period. And you never see her snack once she's running around doing all this stuff. Where's her snack?

Why Children Are So Scary

Tubi

"They're Like a Sponge. They Absorb Everything..."

The Direct: "Hive centers on some very scary, murderous children. In your opinion, what's the scariest thing about children in real life?"

Aaron Dominguez: I think the fact that they're so innocent you want to paint this picture that they're so kind. It's a child, it's a kid, what's the harm? And I think it's just the fact that they really are like a sponge. They absorb everything, and they just say random things sometimes. They hear something, they absorb it, and then they bring it back, sometimes even in a deeper way. They repeat it back to you and you'll be like, "What?" Maybe it's the way that they delivered it, where you know they meant something else, they just don't know that. My daughter does that to me all the time. She's wonderful, she's not scary at all.

Playing Scared Siblings in Hive

Tubi

"We Naturally Had That Sibling Dynamic Already Entering Into Filming..."

The Direct: "You both play brother and sister in the film. Can you talk about the dynamic those characters share throughout?"

Xochitl Gomez: We naturally had that sibling dynamic already entering into the filming of the movie because we knew each other prior. But the dynamic of Sasha and Marco is very different from us, the problems they're facing, the secrets that end up being revealed, that they have to talk about during these scary moments, is something we don't have to worry about in real life. It was really fun to play that and unleash all those journeys and topics in what is technically a horror film that takes place in one day.

Aaron Dominguez: It's art imitating life... We naturally had that sibling dynamic already entering into filming. But the problems that they're facing and the secrets that end up being revealed during these horror, scary moments, that's something we don't have to worry about in real life.

Xochitl Gomez on America Chavez & Avengers: Doomsday

Tubi

"The More You Put It Out There, And The More You Want To See Her..."

The Direct: "Last year, you seemed to confirm that America Chavez was coming back for Avengers: Doomsday. Is there anything you can tease about how she's evolved since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?"

Xochitl Gomez: I think the thing I can say is, you know, the more you put it out there, and the more you want to see her... manifest it. I want to see you guys manifest it.

Despite her unique multiverse-traveling abilities making her a natural fit, Gomez's America Chavez has yet to be officially confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday.