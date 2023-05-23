Disney Announces X-Men Event for 2023 Comic-Con

Disney announced that it will hold an X-Men-themed event at this year's upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

In Marvel Comics, the X-Men established a new home for themselves on the sentient island of Krakoa. To celebrate the founding of their new home, beginning in 2021, they held what would become the yearly Hellfire Gala.

An obvious riff on the real-life Met Gala and the extravagant outfits its guests wear, this event is meant to celebrate mutant culture and strengthen Krakoa's friendship with other human nations. So, naturally, this would include a slew of celebrity cameos, including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

A few months ago, Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski even discussed possibly launching its own Marvel event at Comic-Con, something that Ms. Marvel executive producer Bisha K. Ali had pitched to Feige.

A Real-Life Hellfire Gala at Comic-Con

Disney's official fan-club, D23, and Marvel announced the first-ever real-life Hellfire Gala, which will take place Saturday, July 22 at San Diego Comic-Con.

Like the comics, attendees are encouraged to dress up "in their best super-powered style," meaning their best cosplay.

The event will be separated into three areas that guests can explore:

The Green Lagoon: "Inspired by the watering hole on Krakoa, strut down the green carpet to enter the event surrounded by lush greenery inspired by the location. Here, guests will enter the event and once inside grab a seat to survey the environment — between dance sessions out on the floor."

Hellfire Ballroom: "Worlds collide in the grandiose Hellfire Ballroom. Home to the event’s main offerings, guests will find themselves transported through a Karkoan Gateway to enter a space where looks are served and justice is brought. The dazzling dance floor comes to life with heroes, villains, and everyone in-between, with booths on the edge of the dance floor to catch your breath after you’ve assembled your own Hellfire Inner Circle."

Lair X: "Head to the underground lair dedicated to the X-Men and take a look back over the last 60 years of Mutant history. Lair X will have its own activities — and a dance floor — along with a bar, seating area, and photo opportunities perfect for immortalizing all magnificent cosplay."

Hellfire Gala tickets for the event will range from $65 to $155 USD:

Gold Member : $65.00 ($7 Processing Fee)

: $65.00 ($7 Processing Fee) Gold Member “X-pedited” Entry : $85.00 ($7 Processing Fee)

: $85.00 ($7 Processing Fee) General Member : $125.00 ($7 Processing Fee)

: $125.00 ($7 Processing Fee) General Member “X-pedited” Entry:* $155.00 ($7 Processing Fee)

A ticket purchase will include the following:

Entry to D23 Presents the X-Men Hellfire Gala, featuring multiple rooms, DJs, photo opportunities, and more!

1 Drink Ticket that can be used for beer, house wine, well drink, soda, or bottled water.

Commemorative gift.

Exclusive for guests who purchase “X-pedited” Entry: Early access to the venue and dedicated queue.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 22 at PARQ Nightclub (615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101) from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Could the MCU's X-Men Hold a Hellfire Gala?

The Krakoa-era of the X-Men has been a much-needed breath of fresh air for the Mutants, especially after being purposefully stifled for years by former chairman and CEO of Marvel Entertainment, Ike Perlmutter.

Moving forward, Marvel Studios has a whole new part of the X-Men to explore, which could include the Hellfire Gala.

It's proven to be a massive success for Marvel Comics, making it a yearly event with all the heroes (and even villains) dressing up in outfits that'd make Met Gala guests jealous. So it'd seem like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to attempt it in live-action.

After all, the studio won two Oscars for Best Costume Design for Black Panther and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, thanks to Ruth E. Carter. Perhaps when it comes time for the X-Men to hold their gala, Carter could be called back to win Marvel Studios' another Oscar.

Fans can attend the real-life Hellfire Gala on July 22 at San Diego Comic-Con.