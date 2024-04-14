Will a Season 2 of 'Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic' Ever Release?

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic wallpaper

Anime series The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic has finished its first season and now many are wondering about its future and Season 2 prospects.

Is The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Renewed for Season 2?

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic wallpaper
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic just finished its 13-episode first season on Crunchyroll, leaving anime fans wondering what the future holds.

Across The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Season 1's 13 episodes, the anime only adapted content from the first two volumes of the light novel series. Written by Kurokata, there are currently 12 volumes of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic plus two more from the still ongoing sequel series.

As such, there's no denying Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation have plenty of content remaining to continue the story into Season 2 and for many more years.

As of now, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic has yet to be renewed for a second season and there have been no statements on the series' future.

The show certainly left open plotlines to lay the groundwork for more stories which will hopefully be explored in future seasons, provided the anime was successful enough to warrant more episodes to come.

Those looking to see more now will have to turn to light novels, but even that will be a struggle for much of the Western audience as only the first three volumes - two of which are adapted in the anime - have been translated into English so far.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Sam Hargrave
Sam Hargrave is the Associate Editor at The Direct. He joined the team as a gaming writer in 2020 before later expanding into writing for all areas of The Direct and taking on further responsibilities such as editorial tasks and image creation.

LATEST NEWS

Brandy Hellville HBO Cast: Meet the Real People In 'Cult of Fast Fashion' Documentary (Photos)
Chucky Season 4 Gets Exciting Update from Creator (Exclusive)
Elemental 2 Movie: Will It Ever Release?
Who Is Nava Mau? 4 Things to Know About Baby Reindeer Actress

TRENDING

Who Is Nava Mau? 4 Things to Know About Baby Reindeer Actress
Is Baby Reindeer a True Story? What's Real vs. Fake
Shrek 5 Cast: Every Character & Actor Expected to Appear In Sequel
Unlocked: Jail Experiment Netflix Cast: Meet the People In New Reality Series (Photos)
Megan Leavey Today: Life, Marriage & Dog Updates In 2024
Tags: Anime /