Will a Season 2 of 'Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic' Ever Release?

Is The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Renewed for Season 2?

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic just finished its 13-episode first season on Crunchyroll, leaving anime fans wondering what the future holds.

Across The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Season 1's 13 episodes, the anime only adapted content from the first two volumes of the light novel series. Written by Kurokata, there are currently 12 volumes of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic plus two more from the still ongoing sequel series.

As such, there's no denying Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation have plenty of content remaining to continue the story into Season 2 and for many more years.

As of now, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic has yet to be renewed for a second season and there have been no statements on the series' future.

The show certainly left open plotlines to lay the groundwork for more stories which will hopefully be explored in future seasons, provided the anime was successful enough to warrant more episodes to come.

Those looking to see more now will have to turn to light novels, but even that will be a struggle for much of the Western audience as only the first three volumes - two of which are adapted in the anime - have been translated into English so far.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is streaming now on Crunchyroll.