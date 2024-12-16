Wonder Woman Video Game Release Window Receives Disappointing Update (Report)

A release date for the Wonder Woman game from Monolith Productions could still be years away.

Announced at the Game Awards 2021 with a simple CG trailer, Wonder Woman has long sat as something of a white whale for gamers eager to live out their digital fantasies as the iconic DC character.

Since that initial reveal, the Shadow of Mordor studio has remained tight-lipped about the project, marking over three years since the last official update on the project with no end in sight.

Wonder Woman

After years of relative silence, fans may have just gotten their first release update regarding Monolith Productions' untitled Wonder Woman video game project.

Speaking on an episode of his Triple Click podcast, insider and Bloomberg writer Jason Schreier shared details about the long-in-development DC Comics game.

During a conversation about the 2024 Game Awards ceremony, the idea of Wonder Woman was brought up by Schreier and co-hosts Maddy Myers and Kirk Hamilton.

While Myers joked fans may "never see [the game] again," Schreier chimed in to say he had spoken with someone working on Wonder Woman who said the "current timeline has [the game releasing in] 2026," but even his sources think "that is unrealistic:"

Maddy Myers: "Then there is just kind of stuff that I personally wonder about. The 'Wonder Woman' game, have not seen that in a really long time. I feel like every show I am like, 'I wonder if we are going to see the 'Wonder Woman' game?' Maybe we will never see it again. I think that is it for stuff that is actually exciting." Jason Schreier: "When was that announced? Was that announced in 2022? 2021? I spoke to someone who was working on the game awhile back and they were like, 'Yeah, our current timeline has us at like 2026 and even that is unrealistic.'"

The original Wonder Woman trailer debuted at the Game Awards more than three years ago (relive the Wonder Woman reveal here), at this point, being revealed as a part of 2021's interaction of the annual video game ceremony.

These comments from Schreier came mere days after he mentioned the game on an appearance on Kinda Funny Games Daily, where he joked that when Wonder Woman was initially revealed it was "literally nothing" and had not even properly started development:

"If you look back, one of the big announcements a few years ago was 'Star Wars: Eclipse' and 'Wonder Woman.' When that was announced it was, like, literally nothing. It was like paper. There have been so many times where it's been this hyped big teaser trailer announcement and then you're not going to see that thing for a very long time."

Wonder Woman has been back in the news as of late, seemingly making her debut in James Gunn's new DCU when the DC hero appeared in a controversial scene in the animated Creature Commandos series.

When Will The Wonder Woman Game Be Released?

Even though it has been more than three years since Wonder Woman was first unveiled to the world, it seems as though fans are still years away from the game seeing the light of day.

If, as Schreier alluded to, Wonder Woman did not go into proper development until after the game was first unveiled in December 2021, then a five-year dev time (with a release in 2026) could make sense.

Monolith Productions has not released a full game since Middle-earth: Shadow of War in 2017, meaning by the time Wonder Woman does come out it will be nearing a decade since the studio's last title.

While that is a long time for fans to wait, the fact of the matter is that development times for these triple-A tentpole games are ever-increasingly getting longer. 10 years is definitely on the longer side of that, but it is not unheard of (look at the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6).

While 2026 may be (or at one time was) the internal target for Wonder Woman, a release slipping into 2027 (or perhaps 2028) would not be all that surprising. What happens in the next 12 months will tell a lot about when fans will see Wonder Woman hit store shelves.

If development has been going well, then fans will likely see another look at the game sometime in 2025, sort of serving as a re-reveal of the title after years of silence. Should a second look come in the next year, a 2026 release feels like it could be realistic.

However, if nothing substantial is shown in 2025, then fans might be worried about a potential delay beyond that.

Wonder Woman has no currently listed release date. The next place where fans should see the character is James Gunn's upcoming DCU series Paradise Lost.