Ethan Slater told The Direct about what makes the upcoming Wicked: For Good a can't-miss experience for audiences - and why the sequel isn't trying to "top" the first movie. The actor, who first stepped into the role of Boq in 2024's Wicked film adaptation, is set to reprise his character in the highly anticipated sequel. Arriving in theaters on November 21, For Good promises to tell the second act story of the iconic Broadway musical.

While on the red carpet premiere of Gen V Season 2, Ethan Slater spoke exclusively with The Direct about returning as Boq in Wicked: For Good. In The Boys' second season spin-off, the 33-year-old actor plays God U founder and namesake Thomas Godolkin.

Wicked

When asked about the new Wicked film, Slater teased what sets For Good apart, stressing that while the sequel is "not trying to top the first movie," it will still cause " people [to] be kind of blown away" thanks to its depth and characters:

The Direct: Wicked Part Two is coming out. There's a lot of expectations. What can you say to fans...how is this movie going to live up to those sky-high expectations? I love the first part deeply, and I didn't expect it at all. Ethan Slater: I think what I love about this movie — and I'm really excited for people to see — is it's not trying to top the first movie. It's not a remake, right? It's also not even a sequel in the traditional sense. It is the continuation of the story. And so, because these are the characters that we've gotten to know and love so much, dealing with the consequences of their actions, I think people are gonna be kind of blown away and really on the ride. I'm like, I can't believe how much more depth there is, even to just Elphaba and Glinda. Like, it's remarkable."

Previously, director Jon M. Chu explained that Wicked was split into two movies to properly adapt the musical without cutting key songs, characters, or storylines.

The first trailer for Wicked: For Good confirmed that Ethan Slater's Boq will not be alone when the story continues.

Several key characters from Oz are set to join him, including Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, Ariana Grande's Glinda, and Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero. Fans also got a glimpse of Jeff Goldblum's Wizard, Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible, and the introduction of Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion.

As Slater put it, they will be "dealing with the consequences of their actions," as Elphaba chose to defy the Wizard and Morrible after realizing they were behind the oppression of animals.

At the end of Wicked, Glinda emotionally supported Elphaba but ultimately stayed behind, refusing to join her in defying gravity. Their farewell marked a heartbreaking divide between the two, with Elphaba escaping on her broom while Glinda was left to face the consequences.

While not divulging the spoiler-filled plot points of what to expect in For Good, fans might be most excited for the new slate of music.

How Wicked 2's Soundtrack Stacks Up

For many fans, the highlight of the first Wicked movie was undeniably its music, with show-stopping numbers like "Defying Gravity, "Popular," "The Wizard and I," and "Dancing Through Life" standing out as the most memorable moments on screen. These songs not only showcased the powerhouse vocals of Erivo, Grande, and Bailey but also captured the heart of the Broadway classic in cinematic form.

With Wicked: For Good on the way, the big question is whether the sequel's soundtrack can live up to the high bar set by Part One.

Audiences can look forward to iconic Act 2 numbers such as "Thank Goodness," "As Long as You’re Mine," "No Good Deed," and the emotional title duet "For Good," alongside two brand-new original songs written specifically for the movie.