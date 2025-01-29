CBS' Watson series has an incredible cast headlined by stellar actors, such as Morris Chestnut, Rochelle Aytes, and Eve Harlow.

The new medical drama mixed with detective elements follows John Watson one year after the apparent death of his best friend, Sherlock Holmes. He decides to relaunch his medical practice in Pittsburgh to oversee patients with unusual ailments.

However, things take a turn after a piece of evidence reveals that Sherlock's enemy, Moriarty, is still alive in the present day.

Created by Craig Sweeny, Watson is based on Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories. It premiered on CBS on January 26.

Watson 2025 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Morris Chestnut - John Watson

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut leads Watson as the titular doctor and Sherlock Holmes' best friend.

Still reeling from Holmes' death, Watson decides to honor his friend's memory by moving forward with the opening of his clinic, "Holmes Clinic," in Pittsburgh after receiving much-needed funding to start fresh.

He uses the tricks and techniques that he learned from Holmes to treat patients with strange ailments, ultimately helping them to recover.

Aside from being busy with patients, Watson is still trying to find out what happened to Holmes and Moriarty during the fateful day of their deaths, leading him to uncover that Moriarty is still alive which spells bad news for him and his new friends.

Chestnut previously played a prominent role as Deputy District Attorney Hakeem Rashad in the cast of Goliath Season 2.

The actor also starred in Kick-Ass 2, Reasonable Doubt, and Diarra from Detroit.

Eve Harlow - Ingrid Derian

Eve Harlow

Eve Harlow portrays Ingrid Derian, the lead neurologist in Watson's clinic who helps her boss navigate her grief and mental health complications after suffering from a traumatic incident during the day Holmes died.

Not everyone likes Ingrid in the clinic due to her no-nonsense attitude and cold demeanor toward her colleagues.

Harlow is best known for playing Ellen in The Night Agent Season 1 on Netflix.

She also appeared in prominent roles in Agents of SHIELD, The 100, and the cast of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5.

Peter Mark Kendall - Stephens and Adam Croft

Peter Mark Kendall

Peter Mark Kendall plays dual roles in Watson, namely the identical twins Stephens and Adam Croft. The twins are experts in infectious diseases.

Stephens is described as an introvert who doesn't go well with others while Adam is far more outgoing and charismatic than his brother.

Kendall's notable credits include Kaleidoscope, The Americans, Strange Angel, and Girls.

Inga Schlingmann - Sasha Lubbock

Inga Schlingmann

Sasha Lubbock is one of Watson's trusted doctors in his clinic, specializing in rheumatology and immunology. The character is played on-screen by Inga Schlingmann.

Schlingmann previously appeared as a series regular in So Help Me Todd Season 2.

The actress can also be seen in Life Coach, Take-Two, and Hawaii Five-O.

Ritchie Coster - Shinwell Johnson

Ritchie Coster

Ritchie Coster joins the cast of Watson as Shinwell Johnson, a former criminal who eventually becomes Sherlock Holmes and Watson's loyal friend and ally.

After Watson decides to open his clinic thanks to Holmes' funding, Johnson becomes the clinic's administrative aide. He also helps look after Watson due to a favor from Holmes.

Johnson is also the one who broke the tragic news to Watson that Holmes died after chasing his sworn enemy, James Moriarty.

Coster is known for his roles in The Dark Knight, Florida Man, and Tulsa King.

Rochelle Aytes - Mary Morstan

Rochelle Aytes

Mary Morstan (played by Rochelle Aytes) is John Watson's ex-wife who serves as the clinic's medical director.

Despite their status as ex-lovers, they still keep things professional by having a harmonious working relationship in the clinic.

Part of the reason why Morstan ended her marriage with Watson is due to him becoming more obsessed with solving crimes with Holmes instead of living his life with her.

Aytes is a mainstay in the cast of S.W.A.T. Season 7 before being downgraded to guest star capacity in Season 8 due to her commitment to Watson.

The actress previously starred in White Chicks, Madea's Family Reunion, and Trick'r Treat.

Randall Park - James Moriarty

Randall Park

Randall Park appears as the antagonistic James Moriarty, Sherlock Holmes' longtime rival who was presumed dead.

He later reemerges in the present day to potentially wreak havoc in Watson's life.

Park recently appeared as part of the cast of It's Florida, Man on HBO.

The actor also starred in the MCU as Agent Woo in Ant-Man and The Wasp and WandaVision.

Adrian Holmes - Detective Marcus Hayes

Adrian Holmes

Adrian Holmes recurs as Detective Marcus Hayes in Watson.

Detective Hayes is a local investigator in Pittsburgh who serves as Dr. Watson's ally in law enforcement.

Holmes is known for being part of the main cast of Bel-Air Season 3. The actor can also be seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Elysium, and Skyscraper.

Fiona Vroom - Dr. Lily Park

Fiona Vroom

Fiona Vroom plays Dr. Lily Park, a surgeon who works with Dr. Watson in some cases. It is also teased that she has some sort of history with Professor Moriarty.

Vroom has over 70 credits, with roles in Murder in a Small Town, Snowpiercer, and Family Law.

Anjelica Bette Fellini - Erika Filipello

Anjelica Bette Fellini

Anjelica Bette Fellini guest stars in Watson Episode 1 as Erika Filipello.

Erika is a pregnant woman suffering from fatal familial insomnia, causing her to see unusual hallucinations. She seeks Dr. Watson's help because she knows that she might die anytime soon due to her condition.

Fellini's most recognizable roles include playing Blair Wesley in Teenage Bounty Hunters, Rebecca in Gifted, and Katie in Sid is Dead.

Jean Zarzour - Mrs. Filipello

Jean Zarzour

Jean Zarzour appears as Mrs. Filipello, Erika's mother, in Watson Episode 1 who is visited by the twins to get more information about their family history.

Zarzour can be seen in Monica, Dear Zoe, and Winter Song.

Shannon Berry - Autumn Franco

Shannon Berry

One of the notable guest stars in Watson Episode 1 is Shannon Berry as Autumn Franco.

Autumn is Erika's cousin who shares the same condition as hers. It turns out that she has songbird fever and is resistant to antibiotics.

Berry is known for her roles in The Wilds, The Survivors, and High Country.

New episodes of Watson premiere every Sunday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.