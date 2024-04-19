Gen V actress Jessica Clement is one of the guest stars in So Help Me Todd Season 2, Episode 6.

The episode, "Is The Jury Out?," highlights Todd's new mission given by a friend to uncover the sexual orientation of a judge while Margaret and Lyle team up to track down a key witness.

So Help Me Todd Season 2, Episode 6 premiered on CBS on April 18.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 6 - All Main Cast Members

Marcia Gay Harden - Margaret

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden reprises her role as Margaret in So Help Me Todd Season 2, Episode 6.

Margaret is a well-respected lawyer who always wants to do what's right, protecting her clients and helping them achieve justice.

The latest episode shows Margaret going to great lengths to try and save her latest case involving a girl who gets sued for defamation over exposing her sexual predator professor.

Haden has many notable credits, including roles in The Morning Show, Mystic River, Tell It Like a Woman, and Uncoupled.

Skylar Astin - Todd

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin returns as Todd, a skilled private investigator who is remarkable at his job. He is also Margaret's son and Allison's brother.

In Season 2, Episode 6, Todd is hired by Lawrence to find out the sexual orientation of an attractive judge (if he's gay or not).

Todd's love life is also teased in the episode as Susan seemingly approves of Judy as his new romantic partner. However, Todd wants to act more as a "lone wolf" for now.

Pitch Perfect fans may recognize Astin for appearing as Jesse in the first two movies. The actor also has credits in 21 & Over and Trollstopia.

Madeline Wise - Allison

Madeline Wise

Allison (played by Madeline Wise) is Todd's sister and Margaret's daughter. She also works as an emergency room doctor.

Episode 6 sees Allison accompanying Todd in his latest mission to find out if a judge is gay.

At the end of the episode, Allison is revealed to be hooking up with Todd's idol, Dean Franks.

Wise has credits in Star Trek: Picard, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Crashing.

Tristen J. Winger - Lyle

Tristen J. Winger

Tristen J. Winger's Lyle is an in-house investigator in Margaret's law firm.

Episode 6 shows Lyle working together with Margaret to track down Clara while Todd is busy with Lawrence's case.

Lyle is instrumental in finding out who and where Clara is after going through all the letters they sent out to potential witnesses.

Winger can be seen in The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, Insecure, and Bigger.

Inga Schlingmann - Susan

Inga Schlingman

Susan (played by Inga Schlingmann) is Todd's ex-girlfriend and an associate working at Margaret's firm.

Susan helps Todd go through some of the judges' trash to find out whether or not he's gay or not. She also approves of Judy being Todd's new girlfriend.

Schlingman can be seen in Life Coach, Take-Two, and Hawaii Five-O.

Sofie Kane - Gillian Gibbons

Sofie Kane

Sofie Kane guest stars in So Help Me Todd Season 2, Episode 6 as Gillian Gibbons.

Gillian is Margaret's client who is seeking her help to represent her in court after her professor sued her over defamation for posting a TikTok video that exposed his sexual intent toward her.

Kane's other notable credit is playing Maria in Billy the Kid.

Duncan Spencer - Professor Madden

Duncan Spencer

Another newcomer to the world of So Help Me Todd is Duncan Spencer as Professor Madden.

Professor Madden is suing Gillian in the episode for defamation. However, it is revealed that he actually offered her an internship in exchange for sexual favors.

Spencer can be seen in Fringe, The Irrational, and Til Ex Do Us Part.

Marci T. House - Dorothy Wolf

Marci T. House

Marci T. House appears as Dorothy Wolf, Professor Madden's lawyer who clashes with Margaret in court in Season 2, Episode 6.

House is known for her roles in Godzilla, The Big Year, and Fire Country.

Thomas Cadrot - Chet

Thomas Cardot

Thomas Cadrot's Chet is Lawrence's husband and a frequent member of the traditional family dinner of Margaret's family.

While they are raising Clem as their own daughter, the early moments of Episode 6 unveil that another (adopted) baby boy is on his way for Chet and Lawrence.

Cadrot's notable credits include EXmas, Scream VI, and Family Law.

Kathryn Greenwood - Patty

Kathryn Greenwood

Kathryn Greenwood stars as Patty in So Help Me Todd. She is Margaret's sister who tries her best to fit in the family.

The latest episode shows Patty trying to have a girl's night with Allison while also helping Todd find out if a certain judge is gay or not.

Greenwood is best known for her role as Grace Bailey in Wind at My Back. The actress can also be seen in The Man and Poltergeist.

Artemis Litsiadis - Clem

Artemis Litsiadis

Artemis Litsiadis' Clem is Lawrence and Chet's adopted daughter who is ecstatic about finally having a baby brother and becoming a big sister.

So Help Me Todd is Litsiadis' first major acting credit.

Matthew Wilkas - Lawrence

Matthew Wilkas

Matthew Wilkas stars as Lawrence, Todd and Allison's brother and Chet's husband.

So Help Me Todd Season 2, Episode 6 sees Lawrence hiring his brother, Todd, to investigate if a certain judge is gay or not.

Lawrence tells Todd that the judge is running for a seat on the state Supreme Court and he wants to find out about his sexuality because the last judge had some secrets that hurt the governor (his boss) politically.

Wilkas' notable credits include Modern Family, Bonding, and Matt and Dan.

Kelly-Ruth Mercier - Judge Morris

Kelly-Ruth Mercier

Kelly-Ruth Mercier plays Judge Morris, the judge who presides over the hearing of the defamation case filed against Margaret's client, Gillian.

Mercier is known for her roles in Snowpiercer, The Good Doctor, and Bates Motel.

Jessica Clement - Clara Wilkens

Jessica Clement

Jessica Clement appears as Clara Wilkens in Season 2, Episode 6.

Clara is a reluctant witness who approaches Margaret after Gillian's trial is over.

Margaret assumes that she knows something vital that could help Gillian's case, which is why she teams up with Lyle to track her down after running away once she finds out that the trial is finished.

Gen V fans may recognize Clement for her role as Harper in the Amazon Prime Video series. The actress also starred in Doin' It, Good Sam, and SurrealEstate.

Heather Elizabeth Morris - Judy

Heather Elizabeth Morris

Heather Elizabeth Morris returns as Judy in So Help Me Todd's latest episode.

Judy is the barista at the local coffee shop downstairs of Margaret's firm who has a huge crush on Todd.

The latest episode shows Judy helping Todd and Lawrence in their quest to find the truth about the judge, allowing them to go inside the party involving courthouse personnel.

At the end of Episode 6, Todd asks Judy out as a sign of thank you for what she did.

Morris' most recognizable role is playing Brittany in Glee. The actress also appeared in Spring Breakers, The Troupe, and The Bystanders.

Dean Winters - Dick Franks

Dean Winters

After a stint in Episode 4, Dean Winters returns as Dick Franks in Episode 6.

Dick is a famous private investigator whom Todd idolizes.

In a shocking twist, "Is The Jury Out?" revealed that he is sleeping with Allison and he also had a fling with Patty in the past (what a chick magnet).

Winters has many impressive credits, which include roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, John Wick, 30 Rock, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

New episodes of So Help Me Todd Season 2 premiere every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with new episodes dropping on Paramount+ the next day.

